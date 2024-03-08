Sweden’s NATO membership highlighted in Stockholm

SWEDEN, March 8 - On Monday 18 March, Sweden’s NATO membership will be highlighted in ceremonies at the Riksdag and Karlberg Palace. During the ceremonies, speeches will be delivered and the NATO flag raised.

A ceremony will be held at Riksplan, where His Majesty The King, Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will speak. This will be followed by a flag raising ceremony at Karlberg Palace hosted by Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén.

Flag raising ceremony at the Riksdag

On Monday 18 March 2024 at 08.30, the NATO flag will be raised at the Riksdag. His Majesty The King, Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will speak during the ceremony. Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén, Members of the Riksdag and the Ministers of the Government will also be in attendance.

The Riksdag and the Government will hold the ceremony.

Practical information: Photographers and journalists are welcome to attend the ceremony, but the number of places is limited. Register via the Riksdag no later than 13 March. For more information about media accreditation, visit the Riksdag’s website (see link below).

> Link to the Riksdag’s press invitation (in Swedish)

Flag raising ceremony at Karlberg Palace

On Monday 18 March at 13.00, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén will host a flag raising ceremony at Karlberg Palace in the presence of His Majesty The King. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén and Director General of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency Petri Gornitzka will speak during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Swedish Social Democratic Party Leader Magdalena Andersson will deliver an address in English to the ambassadors of the NATO countries in Sweden (indoors).

Time: Monday 18 March at 13.00.

Venue: Karlberg Palace, Ekelundsbron entrance. Media entry 11.00–11.30.

Practical information: Members of the media will have the opportunity to attend the ceremony and the speech to the ambassadors. However, the number of places is limited. For media accreditation contact Oscar Samuelsson (see press contacts) via email by 16.00 on 13 March. Please give your name, personal identity number, telephone number, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Also attach a photo of your press credentials. Journalists who are not Swedish citizens need to provide their date of birth and passport number. Please note that you also need to indicate whether you wish to attend the speech to the ambassadors. Members of the media who are granted accreditation will receive confirmation and further information by email. NB: the ceremony will be held outdoors. The nearest available parking is on Kungsholmen.