March 8 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Notary Public Rules
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Denver, March 8, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure transparency in notary public operations. The adopted rules that notaries public must inform clients of service costs before, after, or at the time of services rendered, verbally or in writing.
A public rulemaking hearing was held on December 19, 2023, at 11 AM MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.
Rulemaking hearing information
Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing
These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.
Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.
Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.