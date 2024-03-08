Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,134 in the last 365 days.

March 8 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Notary Public Rules

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 8, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure transparency in notary public operations. The adopted rules that notaries public must inform clients of service costs before, after, or at the time of services rendered, verbally or in writing.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on December 19, 2023, at 11 AM MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

Notice of Adoption (PDF)

Rulemaking hearing information

Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing

These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.

Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.

You just read:

March 8 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Notary Public Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more