March 8 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Notary Public Rules

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 8, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure transparency in notary public operations. The adopted rules that notaries public must inform clients of service costs before, after, or at the time of services rendered, verbally or in writing.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on December 19, 2023, at 11 AM MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

Notice of Adoption (PDF)

Rulemaking hearing information

Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing

These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.

Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.