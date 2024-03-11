Crumbl Unveils Festive Lineup for St. Patrick's Day and Pi Day Celebrations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl is gearing up to celebrate the start of Spring with a delightful St. Patrick's Day and Pi Day lineup for the week of March 11th to the 16th.
Pie Cookies for Pi Day
In honor of Pi Day on Thursday, March 14th, all Crumbl locations will offer a special pie-themed Mystery Cookie flavor. As is the nature of the Mystery Cookie, each Crumbl location will pick their Mystery Cookie’s flavor, which can change throughout the week, and every store will offer something different. Available as the sixth menu item for the full week, this Mystery Cookie theme pays homage to the mathematical marvel while offering a unique twist on the classic cookie experience.
St. Patrick’s Day Lineup
As St. Patrick's Day approaches on Sunday, March 17th, Crumbl is rolling out a spirited lineup of themed cookies, available from Monday, March 11th, through Saturday, March 16th. Customers can indulge in the festive flavors of Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms®, Coconut Lime, Buttermilk Pancake, Mint Brownie Batter, and Milk Chocolate Chip.
To avoid missing out on the celebratory St. Patrick's Day lineup, customers are encouraged to grab their cookies ahead of time as stores are closed on Sundays, and this year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday.
Join Crumbl in embracing the joy of these special occasions with delicious cookies that capture the spirit of the upcoming Spring season.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Pie Cookies for Pi Day
In honor of Pi Day on Thursday, March 14th, all Crumbl locations will offer a special pie-themed Mystery Cookie flavor. As is the nature of the Mystery Cookie, each Crumbl location will pick their Mystery Cookie’s flavor, which can change throughout the week, and every store will offer something different. Available as the sixth menu item for the full week, this Mystery Cookie theme pays homage to the mathematical marvel while offering a unique twist on the classic cookie experience.
St. Patrick’s Day Lineup
As St. Patrick's Day approaches on Sunday, March 17th, Crumbl is rolling out a spirited lineup of themed cookies, available from Monday, March 11th, through Saturday, March 16th. Customers can indulge in the festive flavors of Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms®, Coconut Lime, Buttermilk Pancake, Mint Brownie Batter, and Milk Chocolate Chip.
To avoid missing out on the celebratory St. Patrick's Day lineup, customers are encouraged to grab their cookies ahead of time as stores are closed on Sundays, and this year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday.
Join Crumbl in embracing the joy of these special occasions with delicious cookies that capture the spirit of the upcoming Spring season.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok