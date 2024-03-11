Urbano Architects Receives Prestigious 2024 Good Brick Award for Knapp Chevrolet Showroom Renovation
Presented by Preservation Houston, the Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the restoration and enhancement of Houston's architectural heritage.
The Knapp Chevrolet showroom represents a unique piece of Houston's past that deserves to be celebrated and maintained for future generations.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urbano Architects, a Houston-based firm specializing in historic preservation, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Good Brick Award for their exceptional work on the renovation of the original Knapp Chevrolet showroom in the First Ward. Presented by Preservation Houston since 1979, the Good Brick Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the preservation, restoration, and enhancement of Houston's architectural and cultural heritage.
The awards were selected by a jury of community leaders, preservation and design professionals, and former Good Brick Award recipients, and chaired by Preservation Houston president Dave Morris. Urbano Architects and other recipients will be honored at the March 8 Cornerstone Dinner at River Oaks Country Club where Diane Kingshill and Ashton Martini will serve as chairs.
Laura Carrera, AIA, and Andres Utting, AIA, who are partners at Urbano Architects, were responsible for overseeing the renovation of the building. They emphasized the significance of this project: “This is not just about preserving a building; it’s about preserving Houston's rich history and culture. The Knapp Chevrolet showroom is a unique piece of Houston's past, including the story of two of our oldest family-owned businesses still in business today: Knapp Chevrolet and Montalbano Lumber. The Knapp Chevrolet showroom represents a unique piece of Houston's past that deserves to be celebrated and maintained for future generations." Carrera stated.
The award-winning project at 1230 Houston Avenue, now home to Mont Art House as the tenant, stands as one of only seven extant examples of small-scale Streamline Moderne architecture left in Houston. Carrera emphasized the urgency of saving such historical landmarks: "We have a responsibility to protect these rare examples of our architectural history. Our work goes beyond mere architecture; it is an investment in our shared cultural legacy."
Urbano Architects' commitment to creating spaces that are both contextual and inspiring is evident in their diverse portfolio which includes mixed-use developments, adaptive reuse projects, historic preservation, as well as high-end designs across various sectors including commercial, civic, education, interiors institutional and residential. They were previously awarded a 2020 Good Brick Award for a project in the Norhill Historic District.
About Urbano Architects:
Urbano Architects is an architecture and historic preservation studio based in Houston, Texas. Specializing in innovative design ranging from commercial developments to historic preservation, Urbano Architects is committed to creating spaces that are both contextual and inspiring while meeting clients' needs and budgets through attentive project management. In addition, Urbano Architects offers Historic Tax Credit Consultation services as part of their comprehensive design offerings.
