Designli Attends MODEX to Deepen Supply Chain and Logistics Expertise

Leadership will showcase the software development services company’s tailored approach to the transportation, logistics, and supply chain sectors.

We're so confident we can keep winning in this space, we're actually giving away a free prototyping session to one of the companies that visits our booth.” — Keith Shields, CEO and Co-Founder, Designli

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designli today announces that members of its leadership team will attend the 2024 MODEX conference. This cohort will join industry leaders from top companies across the supply chain ecosystem to discover how specialized application design and development for SLTM companies can provide end-to-end operational agility.

For years, Designli’s solutions-based approach to development has allowed clients to accelerate quickly enough to outpace the rapidly changing manufacturing and supply chain industry.

“We've worked with big firms in Silicon Valley, but Designli has been our brightest partner,” says Eric Kunisawa, founder and CEO of Grappos. “They have so much talent. Their team has ideas that we haven’t considered, which is a new concept for us.”

Over the past year, Designli has expanded its partnerships with major transportation, logistics, and supply chain players. Working on several long-term projects, the team was able to simplify, scale, and empower their clients' systems.

"Designli has undergone fantastic growth within the supply sector,” says Keith Shields, Designli CEO and co-founder. “We're so proud of the solutions we have provided for our long-term partners in the industry – so confident that we can keep winning in this space – that we're actually giving away a free prototyping session to one of the companies that visits our booth."

Joshua Tucker, Designli COO and co-founder, shares that the company critically modified their process, making it more enterprise-friendly for SLTM organizations.

“We already have a lot of experience, and our supply chain clients are a perfect fit for our capabilities,” says Tucker. “We have a lot of clarity as far as what it takes to make these businesses more efficient with custom applications."

The 2024 MODEX conference provides a perfect occasion for Designli to interface directly with leaders in the STLM market. The firm hopes to uncover opportunities for continued strategic development that can help new clients futureproof the supply chain.

“We’re very intentional about forming the right partnerships, and SLTM is one of our strongest areas of expertise,” says Dan Gower, Designli's Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re eager to understand even more about our ideal market and how we can continue to foster the success of these clients. We're arguably more focused on learning here than we are on selling."

Designli will be at booth A13911. That's where MODEX attendees can enter to win a free prototyping session with the enterprise application development services company. Attendees can also learn more at https://designli.co/modex.

About Designli

Designli is nationally recognized as a leading software development firm from Greenville, SC. It specializes in building cross-platform mobile apps with React Native and building web applications with React and Node. Designli embeds graphic design, UX/UI, and prototyping team members into the scope creation process to deliver performant enterprise software solutions.