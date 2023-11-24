Designli Honored as a Clutch Champion and Global Award Recipient

Designli received two awards from Clutch, solidifying the application development firm as a leader in the space.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designli, a leading software development services firm from Greenville, SC, today announced it has been recognized for two 2023 awards by Clutch, one of the largest global marketplaces of B2B service providers. Both awards are reserved for only the highest-performing companies listed on Clutch.

Clutch Champions is the company’s newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service. Global Award honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

Designli is honored to have received both of these awards. This announcement comes on the heels of Designli's first appearance on Inc 5000's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The mobile app and custom software development agency has been steadily adding new clients while growing its own headcount to keep pace.

"Just winning one of these awards would be great," says Keith Shields, Designli's Co-Founder and CEO. "To win both is a real testament to how hard our team has worked this year. It's only the beginning. We have a fantastically optimistic outlook heading into 2024."

The leadership team attributes the success to a number of service improvements the company has made in the last year. Such changes include adopting more agile processes and tailoring the service to better serve large companies.

"We feel extremely validated," adds Joshua Tucker, Designli's Co-Founder and COO. "We've added some key personnel this year, such as our CTO, Nelson Chicas. Bringing his experience, wisdom, and network to Designli has been an absolute game changer. We've also shaken up our workflows quite a bit to double down on our commitment to agile practices. Change is difficult, but our recent string of successes makes us feel like it's all worth it."

Designli continues to make iterative improvements to its processes as it finds ways to become an invaluable partner for its enterprise clients as well as small businesses.

About Designli

Designli is nationally recognized as a leading software development firm from Greenville, SC. It specializes in building cross-platform mobile apps with React Native and building web applications with React and Node. Designli embeds graphic design, UX/UI, and prototyping team members into the scope creation process to deliver performant enterprise software solutions.