Designli Recognized on the Clutch 1000 List for 2023

Designli has earned its spot as a top-20 B2B company on the Clutch 1000 list. Clutch 1000 – Official Badge Designli co-founders Josh Tucker (left) and Keith Shields

Designli ranks 19th out of the top 280,000 B2B companies globally

We’re exactly where we belong in the marketplace of B2B software development service providers. As we continue to learn our clients better, we build increasingly successful enterprise applications.” — Joshua Tucker, Designli COO and Co-Founder.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designli, a custom software and mobile application development agency, today announced its inclusion in the Clutch 1000 list from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The Clutch 1000 is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the platform out of more than 280,000 total providers worldwide. Designli comes in at number 19 overall.

Clutch states that honorees are selected based on four key criteria:

1.) Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

2.) Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

3.) Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience

4.) Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

With its spot on the prestigious Clutch 1000 list, Designli earns a mark of distinction awarded to only the global leaders among B2B companies. The recognition encapsulates the software firm’s commitment to excellence in mobile app development and custom web application development.

“We’re proud of our place at number 19 on this list of successful B2B companies,” Says Designli’s Co-Founder and COO, Joshua Tucker. “We think it indicates that we’ve found out exactly where we belong in the marketplace of B2B software development service providers. We continue to learn our clients better, which allows us to build increasingly successful enterprise applications.”

“We’re especially happy to see that we’re one of the select few – even on this list – who have maintained a perfect 5.0-star rating on Clutch,” adds Keith Shields, Designli’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Making our clients happy and successful is everything to us. Even the most beautiful software in the world is only as valuable as the problem it solves. We aim to solve big problems for every client we serve.”

“The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn,” said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. “By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients.”

This award is the latest of many for Designli this year. The software development services company has been recognize the Inc 5000 and earned accolades on numerous review platforms even beyond Clutch.

View the complete list of 2023 Clutch 1000 honorees here.

###

About Designli

Designli is nationally recognized as a leading software development firm from Greenville, SC. It specializes in building cross-platform mobile apps with React Native and building web applications with React and Node. Designli embeds graphic design, UX/UI, and prototyping team members into the scope creation process to deliver performant enterprise software solutions.

