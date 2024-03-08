CHTA honors the legacy of late Caribbean PR executive
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is honoring the legacy of Marcia Erskine, a distinguished Trinidadian public relations expert, following her unexpected death in Jamaica, where she lived.
Nicola Madden-Greig, president of CHTA, praised Erskine for her pioneering contributions to the field of communications, noting her role in serving travel and tourism clients and international organizations under the banner of her successful Kingston-based PR firm, Marcia Erskine & Associates.
Describing Erskine as an authentic representation of Caribbean spirit and excellence, Madden-Greig stated, “Marcia was a fun-filled Trini girl who made Jamaica her home,” highlighting her significant impact on both Jamaica and the broader Caribbean through her insightful guidance, exceptional talent, and ability to inspire warmth and positivity.
“Marcia was a friend to many and a trusted colleague and mentor. She was a remarkable person who generously shared her time and wisdom. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, as we have lost an extraordinary woman whose spirit was truly emblematic of our region,” said Madden-Greig.
Erskine had a longstanding relationship with the tourism sector and her company was the agency of record for notable tourism entities in Jamaica, including the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA). She was actively involved in preparing the JHTA for the the upcoming CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace event scheduled to take place in Montego Bay this May.
An alumna of the Caribbean Institute of Mass Communications at the University of the West Indies Mona campus in Jamaica, Erskine also held leadership positions as a past president of both the Public Relations Society of Jamaica and the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). She chaired the Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) under the United Way of Jamaica and contributed her expertise as a board member for both the United Way of Jamaica and the St. Patrick’s Foundation.
Erskine worked as journalist in Trinidad and Jamaica and her dedication to Caribbean communications and the tourism sector were acknowledged with the 2014 Marcella Martinez award, which honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to strengthening the marketing programs of Caribbean destinations.
She was also a supporter of the Caribbean Media Exchange on Sustainable Tourism (CMEx), which debuted in Jamaica in 2001.
About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean’s leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 60 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 32 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean’s future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most. For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
