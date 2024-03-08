Remote patient monitoring leader Locus Health partners with Children’s Wisconsin for enterprise-wide pediatrics
Partnership supports an innovative digital care platform to improve patient outcomes and bring pediatric patients home sooner.
Babies thrive at home and their caregivers benefit as well.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote patient monitoring leader Locus Health partners with Children’s Wisconsin to support virtual care for their enterprise-wide pediatric population.
— Grace Flanagan, RRT, Children’s Wisconsin
Locus Health, the leading remote digital care solution, has partnered with nationally ranked Children’s Wisconsin, where “Kids deserve the best,” to deliver enterprise-wide remote patient monitoring support for a wide range of Children’s Wisconsin pediatric home care patients.
The collaboration supports skilled Children’s Wisconsin clinicians with secure virtual monitoring through Locus’s electronic medical record (EMR)-integrated application. Locus’s ability to decrease patient burden by providing a direct link to care ensures ease of use and accuracy from patient caregivers.
Data received and reviewed by the clinical teams via a secure integration with the Children’s Wisconsin EMR maintains a consistent and efficient workflow for providers throughout the enterprise. This partnership is particularly meaningful to enable patients and their families to discharge to home sooner.
“Babies thrive at home and their caregivers benefit as well. Sending tracheostomy and ventilator babies home for remote monitoring is a great example of using smart technology like Locus, to improve care for the whole family. Being able to discern changes in baby’s wellbeing, to avoid costly and stressful ER (emergency room) visits through this (remote care) is just the beginning of the benefits we see with Locus,” said Grace Flanagan, RRT, leading this collaboration at Children’s Wisconsin.
Locus and Children’s Wisconsin are committed to ongoing innovation and breakthrough remote care solutions, to manage communication between care teams and patient populations in a timely and efficient way. The Locus platform is used for remote patient monitoring of both chronic and acute patient populations so that all vulnerable pediatric populations across the state receive the same standard of care quality in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
“This partnership with a leading innovator like Children’s Wisconsin highlights the range of pediatric use cases for our market leading remote care solutions. It’s another important step as we continue to validate the solution enterprise-wide at Children’s hospitals,” said Andy Archer, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Locus.
About Locus
Locus is making the promise of remote patient monitoring and electronic medical record integration a reality for a wide range of populations, supporting care teams’ ability to monitor patients and provide support. The Locus platform is used by pediatric and adult patient care teams at many health systems across the US and Canada, including multiple top 10 Children’s Hospitals, and is the recipient of a Small Business Innovation (SBIR) Award by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with a wide range of published outcomes in coordination with clinical champions at our partner health systems. For more information on our remote care management solution and to request a demo, visit locushealth.com.
About Children’s Wisconsin
Children’s Wisconsin is a private, independent, not-for-profit health care system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. Children’s Wisconsin is one of the nation’s top pediatric facilities, serving kids and families from all 50 states, as well as many countries around the world.
