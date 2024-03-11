TouchPoint One Named Finalist for Two 2024 Stevie® Awards in Sales & Customer Service
National Spine and Pain Centers Acuity Implementation Centerpiece for Best Use of Technology and Solutions Technology Partner of the Year Category Nominations
Acuity has been a game-changer, enabling us to achieve a 10% increase in productivity across the board.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management solutions, proudly announces its position as a Finalist in two categories of the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company's groundbreaking work with National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC) through the Acuity Contact Center Performance Management solution has been recognized for the Best Use of Technology and Solutions Technology Partner of the Year categories, showcasing the significant impact of their collaboration.
— Nathaniel Altland, Sr Director of Customer Service Centers at NSPC
Acuity by TouchPoint One is a premier, cloud-based SaaS platform that stands out in the contact center performance management space, primarily due to its robust data management core. This core system seamlessly connects with all of a customer's key systems to aggregate and synthesize data according to the customer's specific business rules and scoring logic. Acting as the analytic backbone of the platform, it powers Acuity's suite of features, including AI-driven analytics, real-time dashboards, comprehensive scorecards, personalized coaching, and innovative A-GAME Leagues gamification. This integration enables organizations to tackle the complexities of today's business, workforce, and customer landscape effectively. By enhancing operational efficiency, fostering employee engagement, and improving customer satisfaction, Acuity offers a holistic solution for organizations committed to achieving excellence in customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX), ensuring alignment, accountability, and motivation across all levels.
Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, expressed his enthusiasm about the nominations: "We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our efforts to transform contact center operations and improve customer service. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work of our team and the innovative partnership we have with NSPC. Together, we've achieved remarkable results that underscore the power of our Acuity platform in driving performance, reducing costs, and enhancing patient care."
The transformative effects of the Acuity implementation at NSPC are evident, with substantial improvements across all key performance indicators (KPIs). Nathaniel Altland, Sr Director of Customer Service Centers at NSPC, highlighted the profound impact of the solution: "The first month we saw an 18% improvement in overall performance, and that has continued to rise. Acuity has been a game-changer, enabling us to achieve a 10% increase in productivity across the board. The platform has not only streamlined our operations but also significantly enhanced the quality of our customer service."
Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, commented on the significance of this year's finalists: "Each year, the caliber of entries continues to impress, and the innovations brought forth by companies like TouchPoint One set new standards for excellence in sales and customer service. Their achievements are emblematic of the advancements being made in the way businesses engage with their customers and manage their operations."
The Stevie Awards, renowned for celebrating the achievements of businesses worldwide, will announce the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements during a gala banquet on April 12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's competition saw over 2,300 nominations from organizations in 47 nations and territories, judged by more than 200 professionals globally.
