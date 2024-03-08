CPCAL Mental Health Professional Talks Collaborative Divorce in Newest Episode of Divorcing Your Mortgage
Mental Health Professional Melissa Lenon recently joined Marc Gertz, host of Divorcing Your MortgageCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce coach and child specialist Melissa Lenon recently joined Marc Gertz, host of Divorcing Your Mortgage, to discuss how Collaborative Divorce can help separating clients. In this episode, Lenon and Gertz discuss the role of mental health professionals during a Collaborative Divorce.
In a Collaborative Divorce, individuals reach agreements to dissolve their marriage outside of court, resulting in quicker conflict resolution and reduced financial expenses. Unlike the litigation process, a Collaborative Divorce is designed to offer clients a win-win solution, where the clients themselves dictate their divorce outcome. This reduces chances of animosity or lasting emotional trauma. When clients opt in the Collaborative Process, they recieve the support of attorneys, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial analysts. That way, everyone is given a voice – even the children involved in the case.
Lenon is a member of Collaborative Practice California, the founding organization of Divorce with Respect Week, a national initiative to raise awareness about Collaborative Divorce as a better alternative to litigation.
“The hope is that mediation becomes a household word that everyone recognizes, as well as Collaborative Divorce,” Lenon explained.
From March 4-8, divorce professionals across the country will offer free 30-minute consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week. To book a consultation or to learn more about Collaborative Divorce, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
