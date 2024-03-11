How A Florida-Based Online Nursery Cuts Back on Pesticides Using Ryegrass as Weed Barrier
Natural Weed Barriers Are Better for the Environment & Make for Healthier Trees and Gardens
Perfect Plants, a family-owned online nursery shipping a range of plants and gardening products nationwide, is helping customers cut back on pesticide usage with ryegrass, a natural weed barrier that protects a range of trees, plants, and crops without the side effects of chemical pesticides. The innovative solution has already been cultivated on their Rose Trees and Hydrangea Trees, which are now available for pre-order on the Perfect Plants website.
— Anthony Magon
“Although it’s well-known that pesticides can put people, pets, and wildlife at risk, finding a viable alternative that effectively tackles weed can be difficult,” said Anthony Magon, Head Grower at Perfect Plants. “By incorporating ryegrass directly into our growing process, we hope to simplify the solution and make it easier for everyone to give this natural solution a try.”
When customers order trees using Perfect Plants’ ryegrass method, they’ll receive ready-to-plant products that already have the weed barrier in place. As the trees grow, the ryegrass will suppress weeds through allelopathy, a natural chemical release process that influences the growth of surrounding plants. The trees won’t be affected, but customers should notice a reduction in nearby weeds. Additionally, the ryegrass will eventually die off and provide nitrogen, organic matter, and missing nutrients to the root systems of these plants — a win win!
After debuting their ryegrass method with Rose Trees and Hydrangea Trees, the Perfect Plants team aims to expand the solution to other products.
Learn more about Perfect Plants and place a pre-order for ryegrass-equipped Rose Trees and Hydrangea Trees.
Rose Kantor
Perfect Plants Nursery
+1 850-997-3008
press@myperfectplants.com
