The Top Home Landscape Trends for 2024

Peach Drift® Rose perfectly depicts Pantone's color of the year 'Peach Fuzz' and can add the color your landscape needs this year! Blueberry bushes make excellent hedging plants for landscapes Native plants like the Schilling Holly are trending for landscapes in 2024

According to Co-Owner of Popular Online Nursery Perfect Plants, You Can Expect to See These Core Gardening Trends Everywhere This Year

You’re always evolving, so your landscape should too! If you love the beauty and tranquility of thoughtful design, let 2024 be the year your yard becomes a personal oasis.” — Alex Kantor