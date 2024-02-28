The Top Home Landscape Trends for 2024
Peach Drift® Rose perfectly depicts Pantone's color of the year 'Peach Fuzz' and can add the color your landscape needs this year!
According to Co-Owner of Popular Online Nursery Perfect Plants, You Can Expect to See These Core Gardening Trends Everywhere This Year
You’re always evolving, so your landscape should too! If you love the beauty and tranquility of thoughtful design, let 2024 be the year your yard becomes a personal oasis.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since embracing e-commerce with a pivot to nationwide shipping in 2015, Perfect Plants, the award-winning family-owned online nursery, has helped gardening enthusiasts stay on top of the latest landscaping trends. With spring around the corner, Perfect Plants co-owner and landscaping expert is pleased to share his list of top home landscape trends for 2024.
— Alex Kantor
“Updating your yard to resonate with your style and preferences is one of life’s greatest joys,” said Kantor, whose family started Perfect Plants as a small farm stand over forty years ago. “You’re always evolving, so your landscape should too! If you love the beauty and tranquility of thoughtful design, let 2024 be the year your yard becomes a personal oasis.”
Here are the top home landscape trends Kantor and the Perfect Plants team are preparing for this year.
Edible design: food-focused foliage has been trending for a few years, and 2024 will be no different. Gardeners are replacing single-purpose plants with edible alternatives, like using berry bushes as hedges and grape vines as patio and deck decor.
Native plants: sustainable landscaping trends like vertical gardens are expected to stick around, with a focus on native plants. Replacing high-maintenance plants with native alternatives – like the North American shrub Schilling Holly – lowers water consumption, reduces air pollution, and supports local wildlife.
Pollination station: similarly, pollinators will stay in style in 2024. Plants that attract bees and butterflies like Pecan Trees, Plum Trees, and Pear Trees boost a landscape’s vibrance and give back to nature’s hardest workers.
Planting by color: this year will see lively landscapes with eye-catching colors. But trendy gardeners aren’t just going for maximum color – they’re adhering to carefully selected color palettes. The Peach Drift Rose Bush and Peach Drift Rose Tree are especially popular, presumably in honor of the Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz.
Lived-in lighting: landscape enthusiasts are continuing to update their spaces to accommodate indoor-outdoor living. In addition to sprucing up their foliage, Perfect Plants customers are installing more solar landscape and hardscape lighting to support comfortable outdoor gatherings.
“No two yards are alike, so we designed the Perfect Plants website to help gardening enthusiasts customize their landscaping,” said Kantor. “While browsing our products, scroll down to learn more about growing zones, lighting needs, and sizing details for each plant.”
