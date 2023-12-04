Florida Farmer Shares His Secret to a Green Christmas Tree All Holiday Season
Christmas Tree Saver Formula From Online Nursery Perfect Plants Now Available on Amazon
I have seen a night and day difference in my tree this year. I purchased this year's tree the day after Thanksgiving and a month later, my tree has barely lost any needles.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Plants, an award-winning family-owned online nursery shipping a range of plants and gardening products nationwide, is once again releasing its celebrated Christmas Tree Saver on Amazon for the 2023 holiday season. The 8 oz tree preserver formula is available for a retail price of $9.99 on the Perfect Plants Amazon storefront during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The Tree Saver solution is also available to purchase at www.MyPerfectPlants.com.
The easy-to-use tree saver makes it easy for families to maintain a healthy and green Christmas tree that will be enjoyed stress-free all season long. Customers only need to add two caps of the formula to every quart of water in the base of the tree to get life-extending benefits like:
⚫️ Reduced needle drop: the solution ensures optimal tree health by keeping the needles in place through the end of the holidays.
⚫️ Lasting hydration: the preservative allows trees to absorb more water, helping prevent over-drying, a common cause of premature tree death.
⚫️ Vibrant color: when utilized right after the tree is cut, the formula keeps the tree fresh and bright for lasting holiday cheer.
One 8 oz bottle is sufficient for an entire holiday season for a 6-7 ft Christmas tree, but larger trees could require more formula. Hurry, there are limited quantities and these always sell fast!
“Few things feel as festive as a live Christmas tree filling up the living room during the holidays, but it isn’t always easy to keep that tree healthy and green all season long,” said Alex Kantor, co-owner of Perfect Plants. “We are excited to continue our mission of simplifying plant care for families across the country, especially for something as special as a Christmas tree. We can’t wait to help even more people enjoy the magic of a fresh, vibrant tree without any of the usual hassle associated with taking care of it.”
Since its launch on Amazon in 2020, the Perfect Plants Christmas Tree Saver has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews.
“I have seen a night and day difference in my tree this year,” said Corey Soderland, an Amazon customer who first tried the formula in 2022. “I purchased this year's tree the day after Thanksgiving and a month later, my tree has barely lost any needles. The tree is just as fresh as the day I bought it.”
“My Christmas tree lasted over a month and was barely dry,” said Jayde, another happy Amazon customer. “When I took the ornaments off and it was time to throw it away, barely any pine needles had fallen off. Would definitely recommend!”
Perfect Plants has been a family-owned and operated business for over forty years, growing from a small farm stand to a booming e-commerce platform that ships shrubs, hedges, trees, roses, houseplants, and more across the United States.
