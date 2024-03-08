VARStreet Inc. unveils Major enhancements that were done to its VAR Business Management Software in 2023
VARStreet's 2023 annual update brings about substantial enhancements to the application, establishing the groundwork for future innovations.
Transitioning to React from multiple current technologies will facilitate better application maintenance and faster response to customer needs.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., a leading SaaS provider catering to IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada, has experienced a transformative year in terms of technology. The company has implemented major enhancements to its application, alongside significant technology upgrades poised to catalyze all future releases and updates.
— Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet platform currently boasts of feature-rich B2B sales quoting software, along with an extensive product Catalog through its integration with over 50+ top-tier IT and office supplies distributors, including industry giants like Ingram Micro, Techdata-Synnex, BlueStar, ScanSource, SP Richards, Essendant, and many others. Mutual partners leverage this comprehensive resource to generate advanced sales quotations, manage their daily CRM requirements, and establish their own B2B and B2C eCommerce storefronts, empowering them to thrive in the competitive marketplace.
In response to customer feedback received as a part of our daily operations, VARStreet Inc. continuously adds new features and functionalities to its platform every year. These updates are meticulously crafted to enhance user experience, introduce innovative enhancements, and elevate overall system performance, ensuring that users can operate efficiently and effectively within the VARStreet ecosystem.
Continuing the trend, VARStreet introduced significant updates in 2023, enhancing the application tremendously and laying the groundwork for many future updates.
In a major update in 2023, VARStreet Inc. launched Phase-2 of its new dashboard that was initially introduced in Q4 of 2022. This latest release empowers users to customize individual dashboards across various modules of the application, enabling them to create personalized reports and make informed business decisions.
In 2022, VARStreet Inc. initiated the migration of its entire application to React technology and successfully completed the transition of its E-Commerce platform during that period. Subsequently, in 2023, the migration process began for the back-office application. Both Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the back-office migration were successfully completed in 2023, covering critical modules such as Search, listing pages, price lists and rules, freight rules, Catalog, discount and handling rules, and tax module, among others. Concurrently, the roadmap for migrating other modules was also finalized, with all scheduled migrations set for completion and release to production in 2024.
At the heart of this migration lies an unwavering focus on UI and UX enhancements, coupled with upgrades to the application aimed at enhancing usability. These improvements are poised to greatly benefit both our existing client base and future customers alike.
VARStreet Inc. has now also migrated nearly all its customers to the new version of its eCommerce store, built with React technology, significantly improving the eCommerce experience for both VARStreet users and their customers.
VARStreet Inc. also expanded its integration community by introducing new connections with ERP systems such as Ramco and Sage 100. Additionally, the platform welcomed new distributors, including Waxie, Telquest International, and ADI Global, to its aggregated Catalog. Furthermore, VARStreet Inc. initiated efforts to integrate Office Depot and Staples into its office supplies category, enhancing its office supplies portfolio and benefiting both existing and prospective customers in the office supplies market.
VARStreet Inc. also made substantial strides in enhancing security measures as well, launching the implementation of features like two-factor authentication and the introduction of Google Captcha on the latest version of its eCommerce stores. These additions bolster security protocols, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for users and customers alike.
A number of significant features were added as a part of its periodic releases as well. Some of these critical enhancements include -
Ability to define credit card (CC) processing fees on transactions, add expiry notifications for quotes created, change in EHF rules, Global special pricing handling, custom fields in distributor set up, add multiple accounts with the same distributor, etc. VARStreet Inc. also rolled out new features for its Canadian customers. This includes making Avalara tax available for Canadian customers for tax calculations.
VARStreet Inc. also introduced numerous features in its new React stores as well. These enhancements include the addition of new header and footer templates, single-page checkout capability, budget-based approval workflows, and questionnaire functionality. Responding to the needs of Canadian customers, VARStreet has implemented the option to switch languages, allowing users to select French during login if desired. Other improvements include the ability to make order quantities non-editable for selected items on the Store and the option to add custom fields at the line item level in the Configuration setup page.
In addition to the aforementioned updates, VARStreet Inc. implemented various small features, bug fixes, and usability enhancements across all areas of the application. These refinements further contribute to the overall user experience and ensure the smooth functioning of the platform.
Shiv Agarwal, VP of Sales at VARStreet Inc., expressed his satisfaction with the accessibility of these platform enhancements for valued users. He underscored the significant impact across all VARStreet modules, including Quoting, eCommerce, CRM, Procurement, and Catalog. Agarwal emphasized that the new features introduced in 2023 would undeniably enhance overall user experience and productivity. Moreover, transitioning to React from multiple current technologies will facilitate better application maintenance and faster response to customer needs. This pivotal step sets the stage for VARStreet's growth in the coming years. Agarwal reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing top-notch solutions to esteemed customers in 2024 and beyond.
About VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
