Secretariat continues commitment to gender equality in energy sector

In recognition of International Women's Day, the Energy Community Secretariat reaffirms its dedication to fostering gender equality within the energy sector. As part of its ongoing commitment, the Secretariat is extending its celebration throughout March 2024 with a series of events and initiatives aimed at promoting women's participation and empowerment in the energy field.

The highlight of this year's celebration is a dedicated webinar on women entrepreneurs in energy, which brought together 80 participants to discuss empowering women in the clean energy sector. The webinar aimed to address key barriers faced by women launching businesses in the energy sector and explore opportunities for their advancement. Additionally, a vibrant social media campaign has been launched to spotlight the incredible women of the Energy Community Secretariat, highlighting their dedication and hard work in driving progress within the organization. Despite facing obstacles, these women embody resilience and excellence, shaping the energy sector and championing gender equality. Their experiences and solutions inspire countless others to join the movement towards a more inclusive and equitable energy transition.

In line with its commitment to gender equality, the Secretariat has outlined four key commitments within a declaration on gender equality. These commitments include mainstreaming gender in all aspects of energy policies and interventions, endorsing gender-responsive procurement, striving for equal representation in events, and raising awareness on collecting gender-disaggregated data in the energy sector.