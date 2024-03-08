Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 19, 2024

MARYLAND, August 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 8, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

March 19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 18 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-60 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care Program Grant, $527,733 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant)

Vacancies on Council appointed boards, committees and commissions

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the following Council appointed boards, committees and commissions:

Montgomery County Planning Board

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill one full-term vacancy on the Montgomery County Planning Board. The partial term of Commissioner Bartley is expiring in June 2024, and he has indicated his interest in reapplying. Applicants must live in Montgomery County and be registered to vote in the County as a member of any political party, or unaffiliated with any political party. Voter registration will be verified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024.

A cover letter expressing interest and resume, listing professional and civic experience (including appointments to any state or local boards or committees), political party affiliation, telephone number, home mailing address, and an email address (no more than 4 pages) should be emailed to: Council President Friedson, council.clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov, or mailed to Council President Friedson, Montgomery County Council, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

Public Election Fund Committee

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the seven-member committee to recommend funding for the Public Election Fund. Applications for the four-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for a four-year term beginning on May 1 of the first year of the Council's term of office. No more than three members may be from the same political party.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

