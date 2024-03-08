SwedencareUSA Introduces NEW Bacon Peanut Butter and Mint Fusion PlaqueOff® Dental Bones for Dogs

Swedencare Dental Bones

Latest Variety of Dental Care Dog Treats Set for Unveiling at 2024 Global Pet Expo in Booth 4401

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwedencareUSA is introducing new flavors of its PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones featuring wholesome rice formulas that pups and pet parents are sure to love. Mint Fusion and Peanut Butter and Bacon varieties are the latest addition to the company’s proven and trusted oral health pet treat product line. A pet with healthy teeth leads to a pet with overall better health.

Swedencare’s line of PlaqueOff dental bones was developed to provide pet owners with a simple and tasty way to help promote optimal dental health in their dogs. Uniquely shaped to provide abrasive action, the dental bones help to decrease plaque and tartar while also freshening breath. Made in the USA, PlaqueOff dog treats are grain free, gluten free, soy free and made with natural ingredients.

Joining the product’s original varieties are two new additions. Sure to be a favorite of all pups, the Peanut Butter & Bacon flavor combines two favorite ingredients: delicious bacon and peanut butter. The new Mint Fusion flavor features the sweet taste and aroma of spearmint. All of Swedencare’s dental bones are rich in omega fatty acids as well as essential vitamins and minerals and are safe and highly digestible for dogs. Their active ingredient, ProDen PlaqueOff™, helps to reduce plaque and tartar build up while promoting healthy teeth, gums and breath. MSRP is $18.99 for a 12 oz bag containing 20 bones.

The newest PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones flavor will be unveiled to the pet industry at the 2024 Global Pet Expo, the pet market’s largest annual trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today. The 2024 GPE will be held March 20-22, 2024, in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center. Industry participants are invited to visit the SwedencareUSA Booth #4401.



About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. The company’s business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff’s incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.