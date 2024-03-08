MDC invites new turkey hunters to a managed turkey hunt April 6 and 7

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt April 6 and 7 at the Charles W. Green Conservation Area in Boone County.

To apply for this mentored hunt, participants must complete an application no later than March 20. Apply at https://forms.office.com/g/S9Wd86th3R. Applicants will be notified of their selection by March 25.

Youth hunters must be 11-15 years old at the time of the hunt, must have never Telechecked a turkey, and must be accompanied by an adult. Experienced hunters will be provided to mentor youth during the hunt. Youth hunters must purchase a spring turkey hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/43N. MDC will provide firearms and ammunition. However, participants are welcome to bring their own cased and unloaded firearms. No reload ammunition will be permitted.

Participants must complete their hunter education certification prior to this hunt. MDC will host a Hunter Education Skills Session on Friday, April 5 at 6:00 p.m. with location information to be provided upon selection. Participants will be taught the necessary skills needed to successfully hunt during this skills session. Participants must complete the knowledge portion prior to the skills session. This can be done either by completing the online version for a fee, or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions and bringing the booklet to class for instructor review at no charge. Student manuals are available at any MDC Office. Find more information about hunter education at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

Questions about this event should be sent to Jenna Stiek at Jenna.Stiek@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 815-7901 ext. 2886. Charles W. Green Conservation Area is located at 5611 E. Minor Hill Road in Ashland.