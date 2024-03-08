Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis talks Collaborative Divorce on KMOV-TV
Sarah Marler, a local attorney, explained how, amidst rising divorce rates, its integral for St. Louis residents to turn to a better way to untie the knot.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent appearance on KMOV-TV, Sarah Marler, an attorney and member of the St. Louis Collaborative Family Law Association explained the benefits of Collaborative Divorce. Amid rising divorce rates in Missouri, Marler emphasized the importance of providing alternative methods for separating couples.
Litigation tends to throw clients in an adversarial environment, but a Collaborative Divorce allows couples to end their marriage amicably with the help of attorneys, neutral financial advisors, divorce couples, and child specialists. Rather than leaving important life decisions up to a judge, clients decide their own divorce outcome, which takes less time and is more cost efficient. With a success rate of 90 percent, Collaborative Divorce is often the best option for clients, regardless of their family makeup or dynamic.
“It’s an important time to recognize that there’s a way to go through this process outside of the court system,” said Sarah Marler “DWRW is a way to get your attention to try to help folks transition from being married in the same household to untying the knot while not blowing through your estate.”
That’s why the Collaborative Family Law Association is taking part in this year’s Divorce With Respect Week™, a national initiative to raise awareness about Collaborative Divorce is a better way to untie the knot. The City and County of St. Louis, along with the state of Missouri, recently proclaimed March 4-8, 2024 as Divorce With Respect Week™. For the duration of the week, professionals across the country are offering free 30-minute consultations for those interested in learning more about their divorce options.
To book a consultation, or learn more about Collaborative Divorce, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
