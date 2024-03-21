Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story by Barbara Lane interviewed by the president of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Barbara Lane speaks with the GAB TALKS about 11 sisters who navigated through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and separation in the foster care system.
This book provides a deep understanding of the lasting effects of childhood trauma as well as the unbreakable bond between siblings and the enduring capacity of the human spirit to heal & find hope.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story" as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the Memoir category.
Author Barbara Lane met with Gabby Olczak, President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and hostess of the GAB TALKS Podcast. Barbara shared her seemingly unimaginable experience as memorialized in her incredible book "Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story". The full interview can be found at https://thegabtalks.com/ as well as on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc. starting this Thursday.
"Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story," recounts the incredible journey of 11 sisters who navigated through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and separation in the foster care system. It is a raw and honest portrayal of their eventual reconnection and healing as they bravely share their individual tales of resilience and survival. The primary objective of this book is to provide readers with a deep understanding of the lasting effects of childhood trauma, as well as the unbreakable bond between siblings and the enduring capacity of the human spirit to heal and find hope. Through these pages, readers will gain insight into the psychological and emotional toll of child abuse and foster care, while also witnessing the transformative power of connection and support in overcoming life's greatest obstacles.
The core lesson of this story is one of hope and love conquering all obstacles. Despite their traumatic past, the sisters find solace in each other's company and sharing their struggles. The book ends with a powerful message of inner strength, a new perspective on grace, and a renewed belief in the possibility of healing and redemption. It also serves as a valuable resource for those seeking to understand the complex dynamics of abuse and recovery, making it particularly relevant for professionals and students in fields such as psychology, social work, and counseling.
This book is appropriate for use by professors in academic settings such as social work, counseling, human development, family psychology, mental health, pastoral counseling, and crisis intervention. The companion healing guide "What Your Inner Child Know: 9 Steps to Rescue Your Abused Inner Child," has been recently released.
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is presenting Barbara Lane with the Distinguished Favorite award on June 24, 2024. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.” The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rev. Barbara Lane integrates her life experiences of being a foster child, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, speaker, child advocate, educator, ministerial counselor, and author into her writing. Barbara shares her own personal journey, Barbara destigmatizes the fate of child abuse survivors, leading her to write "Broken Water." In addition to her 25-year service in private practice as a ministerial counselor, Barbara’s educational background in human development, social sciences, and family psychology with a focus on child abuse, inspires her to share her expertise on interrelated issues: the family, family separation, the foster care system, attachment and bonding, child maltreatment, relationship formation, the resilience of the human spirit, healing from trauma, and the power found in having faith in something greater than the self. When not writing, you will find Barbara enjoying nature, reading, swimming, playing sports, people watching, and story writing. She especially enjoys spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara lives in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia with her husband, Jim, who remains her childhood sweetheart. Barbara loves being by the life-giving energy of water. To learn more about the author Barbara Lane, please visit https://barbaralane.info/
