Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story by Barbara Lane interviewed by the president of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2024 Distinguished Favorite The GAB TALKS podcast Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story by Barbara Lane Author Barbara Lane

Barbara Lane speaks with the GAB TALKS about 11 sisters who navigated through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and separation in the foster care system.

This book provides a deep understanding of the lasting effects of childhood trauma as well as the unbreakable bond between siblings and the enduring capacity of the human spirit to heal & find hope.” — Barbara Lane