DoIT's Office of Supplier Diversity Launches Mini-Webinar Series for Small Businesses to Conduct Business with the State of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 8 - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's (DoIT) Office of Supplier Diversity, in collaboration with BMO Bank, invites small businesses to participate in their "EmpowerBiz" mini-webinar series as part of the "Leveraging Diversity in Technology Procurement" educational series.





"Through this webinar series, we aim to equip small businesses with the knowledge and strategies they need to overcome barriers and succeed in government contracting in Illinois," said DoIT's Chief of Supplier Diversity Alice Rivera-Alfaro. "This series is your key to unlocking opportunities and enhancing your business capacity. Together, we can break down barriers and enable small businesses."





The webinar series will feature a lineup of industry experts who will cover a wide range of topics including, mastering the loan process, achieving proficiency in financial management, and boosting business growth. Each webinar will provide practical insights and actionable steps that small businesses could implement to enhance their operations and seize new opportunities to grow.





The webinars in the EmpowerBiz series include:

Additionally, DoIT's Office of Supplier Diversity invites current and prospective vendors to the 2024 DoIT Spring Supplier Day. Join DoIT leaders to learn about contracting opportunities with the state, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The in-person event will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM on Thurs., April 11, 2024 at the Illinois Department of Transportation Hanley Conference Center located at 2300 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield.



