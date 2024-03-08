North Carolina HERricane Experience

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has joined Durham, Orange and Wake counties to host the second emergency management experience like no other for young women in rising grades 9-12. While attending HERricane, students will learn about disaster response and public safety through field trips, training and disaster simulation exercises.

“Last year’s HERricane experience was such a success so we’re really excited to host this year’s event to encourageyoung women to consider careers in emergency management and public safety,” said Katie Webster, NCEM Assistant Director of Planning. “Across the spectrum of emergency management and public safety personnel, there is a broad spectrum of women who thrive in their careers, and we want to empower the young women who attend HERricane to be the leaders of tomorrow in these fields.”

The event will take place from August 5-9, 2024 from 8:45am-4:45pm and will be hosted at the NC State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. NCEM intends to select up to 24 students to participate in the 2024 program.

Key components:

Learn about key emergency management and public safety jobs

Explore careers through field trips within Durham, Wake and Orange Counties

Participate in a career fair and networking event

There is no cost for students to participate in the program. NCEM will provide breakfast snacks and lunch for participants.

More information about the program and application can be found online at www.ncdps.gov/nc-herricane. All applications must be submitted before midnight on April 19, 2024.

Questions can be directed to HERricane@ncdps.gov.