Landmark Dentistry Bolsters Team with Three Outstanding Dentists
EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark Dentistry, a leading dental practice, proudly announces the addition of three dentists to its team:
Dr. Clinton B. Butler, DMD, a seasoned dentist with a background in serving in the United States Navy, joins the Wesley Chapel location. After receiving his degree in Chemistry from Clemson University and graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine, Dr. Butler served as a dentist in various locations, including Great Lakes, IL; Okinawa, Japan; and Parris Island, SC. Dr. Butler and his family are excited to settle down in Charlotte, where he plans to partner in establishing a church plant and serve the local community. In his free time, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time with his family, keeping up with dental research, and participating in sports like tennis and disc golf.
Dr. Pejman Dehghani, DMD, strengthens the Matthews location with his extensive experience and dedication to patient-centered care. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Dehghani is committed to providing exquisite care while building meaningful relationships with his patients. His interests outside of dentistry include outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing, as well as exploring different cultures through travel and cuisine.
Dr. Nicholas J. Yocum, DDS, a native of Greensboro, NC, joins the Mallard Creek location. Dr. Yocum graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Biology before earning his DDS from UNC. With a passion for dentistry and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Yocum brings a wealth of knowledge and a dedication to personalized patient care. In his leisure time, he enjoys fitness, exploring local eateries, and indulging in movies and TV series.
"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Yocum, Dehghani, and Butler to the Landmark Dentistry family," said Dr. Mark A. Tripp, DDS, and Landmark Team. "Their expertise, dedication, and passion for dentistry align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients. With their addition, we look forward to continuing to serve our community with excellence."
For more information about Landmark Dentistry and its team of dentists, please visit https://thelandmarksmile.com/.
About Landmark Dentistry:
LandMark Dentistry is dedicated to providing prevention-focused and comprehensive care to our patients. With a team of top-tier dentists serving Charlotte, Matthews, Mallard Creek, and Wesley Chapel, we prioritize continuous improvement through patient education and the integration of cutting-edge technology. This commitment enables us to maintain the highest standard of care while offering a wide range of services, including comprehensive examinations with oral cancer and periodontal screenings, non-surgical periodontal therapy, cosmetic and restorative dentistry for patients of all ages, Invisalign® clear aligners, traditional orthodontics, and implant placement and restorative services. At LandMark Dentistry, we believe in the power of prevention to optimize our patients' dental and periodontal health, thereby enhancing their overall well-being.
Dr. Mark Tripp
Dr. Clinton B. Butler, DMD, a seasoned dentist with a background in serving in the United States Navy, joins the Wesley Chapel location. After receiving his degree in Chemistry from Clemson University and graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine, Dr. Butler served as a dentist in various locations, including Great Lakes, IL; Okinawa, Japan; and Parris Island, SC. Dr. Butler and his family are excited to settle down in Charlotte, where he plans to partner in establishing a church plant and serve the local community. In his free time, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time with his family, keeping up with dental research, and participating in sports like tennis and disc golf.
Dr. Pejman Dehghani, DMD, strengthens the Matthews location with his extensive experience and dedication to patient-centered care. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Dehghani is committed to providing exquisite care while building meaningful relationships with his patients. His interests outside of dentistry include outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing, as well as exploring different cultures through travel and cuisine.
Dr. Nicholas J. Yocum, DDS, a native of Greensboro, NC, joins the Mallard Creek location. Dr. Yocum graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Biology before earning his DDS from UNC. With a passion for dentistry and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Yocum brings a wealth of knowledge and a dedication to personalized patient care. In his leisure time, he enjoys fitness, exploring local eateries, and indulging in movies and TV series.
"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Yocum, Dehghani, and Butler to the Landmark Dentistry family," said Dr. Mark A. Tripp, DDS, and Landmark Team. "Their expertise, dedication, and passion for dentistry align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients. With their addition, we look forward to continuing to serve our community with excellence."
For more information about Landmark Dentistry and its team of dentists, please visit https://thelandmarksmile.com/.
About Landmark Dentistry:
LandMark Dentistry is dedicated to providing prevention-focused and comprehensive care to our patients. With a team of top-tier dentists serving Charlotte, Matthews, Mallard Creek, and Wesley Chapel, we prioritize continuous improvement through patient education and the integration of cutting-edge technology. This commitment enables us to maintain the highest standard of care while offering a wide range of services, including comprehensive examinations with oral cancer and periodontal screenings, non-surgical periodontal therapy, cosmetic and restorative dentistry for patients of all ages, Invisalign® clear aligners, traditional orthodontics, and implant placement and restorative services. At LandMark Dentistry, we believe in the power of prevention to optimize our patients' dental and periodontal health, thereby enhancing their overall well-being.
Dr. Mark Tripp
Landmark Denistry
+1 704-850-6503
email us here