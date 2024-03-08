MACAU, March 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for November 2023 - January 2024 decreased by 1.1% over the previous period (October - December 2023) to 231.4, representing a decline for seven consecutive periods. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (231.2) and Taipa & Coloane (231.8) dropped by 0.9% and 1.6% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (250.0) decreased by 1.0% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (240.4) and Taipa & Coloane (288.0) dipped by 0.7% and 1.6% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings over 20 years old and for those of 5 years old or less fell by 2.1% and 0.9% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 3.0%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (256.3) dropped by 1.7%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 2.5% and 1.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 2.1%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.5% and 0.6% respectively.

In comparison with November 2022 - January 2023, the overall residential property price index fell by 5.6%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 5.2% and 7.4% respectively.