IAM urges the public not to consume a sausage product from the United States that may contain rubber pieces

MACAU, March 8 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is informed of the announcement made by the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture warning that a sausage product under the American brand Johnsonville may contain rubber pieces. IAM is paying close attention to the incident and has issued a food alert to the local food sector without any delay, requiring members of the sector to put an immediate halt on the supply and sale of the relevant product if they have it in stock. Meanwhile, IAM has sent personnel to carry out inspection to businesses on the market and urges the public not to consume the relevant product.

The sausage product concerned is “Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY Sausage”; packing specification: 12 oz (vacuum sealed); the “Best Before” date on the packaging is “05/17/24” or “05/18/24”; establishment number: P-32009.

IAM urges members of the sector with the relevant product in stock to put an immediate halt on its supply and sale, and contact the Department of Food Safety by calling 2833 8181. Members of the public should also stop consuming the product concerned. IAM will continue to send personnel to carry out inspection to businesses on the market in order to prevent the product concerned from entering the market.

