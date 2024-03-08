Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to host an Exclusive Roadshow in Oslo

Maheshwar Fort Marvels of the Bhedaghat Marble Rocks Chinkara also known as Spotted Deer at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh Tourism is set to host a roadshow for travel professionals from Oslo and neighboring regions on 11th March 2024 at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roadshow will showcase the heart of Incredible India, boasting magnificent forts, majestic palaces, and ancient temples. Among its treasures are UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Khajuraho, famed for its exquisite temples and intricate carvings, Sanchi Stupa, and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters.Led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary & Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, along with Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director for Events, Marketing & Films, and the state key stakeholders, the delegation aims to introduce the Norwegian travel trade, media, bloggers, and influencers to Madhya Pradesh's myriad travel offerings. Highlights include sustainable practices, conservation efforts, thrilling wildlife safaris, vibrant cultural festivals, local experiences, and the state's abundant natural resources.Madhya Pradesh is committed to fostering sustainable tourism practices and preserving its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Join us as we discuss initiatives promoting responsible tourism, conservation efforts, and community-based tourism projects empowering local communities.The roadshow provides an ideal platform for professionals to connect with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board representatives, explore the latest tourism products and packages, discuss potential collaborations, and gain valuable insights into the growing demand for travel to Madhya Pradesh from Norway.About Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board:Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is dedicated to promoting tourism in the state and showcasing its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse attractions to visitors from around the world. With a focus on sustainable tourism development, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to provide memorable experiences while preserving the state's cultural and environmental resources.

Break Away in Madhya Pradesh | Explore The Heart of Incredible India | MP Tourism