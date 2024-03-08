Consistent use of criminal intelligence in criminal proceedings, in focus of the OSCE Mission workshop in Trebinje

The OSCE Mission to BiH organized a two-day workshop gathering more than 40 representatives from prosecutor’s offices, law enforcement agencies as well as institutions across the country in Trebinje, titled "Instituting and Facilitating Regular Inter-Agency Meetings and Briefings Between Agencies and Prosecution," concluding today.

The workshop addressed structural requirements and improved inter-agency cooperation by making intelligence-led policing (ILP) more relevant, ensuring consistent use of criminal intelligence, information and analyses in criminal proceedings, and facilitating regular meetings and briefings between law enforcement agencies and the prosecution.

"A consistent application of the ILP approach will ensure that Bosnia and Herzegovina is well-equipped to implement robust, holistic, and effective crime prevention strategies," said Đorđe Đogović, Project Manager at the OSCE Mission to BiH. "The integration of criminal-intelligence information and analysis in criminal proceedings provides invaluable insights for law enforcement and judicial decision-making, enhancing the understanding of complex criminal activities and aiding in the pursuit of justice," he added.

This workshop is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH project titled "Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes, (ILP Project)" implemented with the generous support of Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, and Turkey.