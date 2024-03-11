K2view Announces AI Data Fusion, Market-First Solution for Grounding GenAI Apps with Enterprise Data
K2view AI Data Fusion augments LLMs with real-time operational data to grow sales and customer intimacy, while minimizing GenAI hallucinations
Augmenting LLMs with real-time enterprise data enables organizations to grow sales and customer loyalty, while minimizing GenAI hallucinations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K2view, a global leader in operational data management, today revealed K2view AI Data Fusion at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2024. The solution augments large language models (LLMs) with real-time, high-quality, and compliant data from enterprise systems to drive personalized and profitable customer interactions.
— Ronen Schwartz, K2view CEO
“Augmenting LLMs with real-time enterprise data enables organizations to grow sales and customer loyalty, while minimizing GenAI hallucinations,” says Ronen Schwartz, K2view CEO. “With AI Data Fusion, organizations can finally ground their GenAI apps with their valuable multi-source operational data to generate accurate, personalized, and context-driven responses – that users can trust.”
Powering transformative use cases with enterprise data and GenAI
K2view AI Data Fusion makes multi-source enterprise data GenAI-ready, empowering many customer-centric use cases, for example:
1. Chatbots based on AI Data Fusion elevate the user experience and reduce customer care costs, by increasing first contact resolution rates and decreasing the overall number of services calls
2. Marketing teams generate hyper-personalized campaigns to grow sales and strengthen customer relationships
3. Governance, risk, and compliance teams detect fraud in customer transactions based on real-time events, behavior profiles, and historical data
Complete solution with patented Micro-Database™ technology at the core
K2view AI Data Fusion unifies and organizes multi-source enterprise data by business entities – customers, orders, loans, products, or anything else that is important to the business. An entity’s data can be queried by or infused into the LLM as a contextual prompt – in milliseconds.
The data for each business entity is stored in its own high-performance Micro-Database, which provides:
* A 360° view of all the data associated with a specific entity, from all sources, including legacy and cloud-based apps
* Freshness and relevance, ensuring that the Micro-Database data is always current – critical for customer-facing GenAI apps
* Lightning speed, enabling high-concurrency, low-latency queries to be performed by the LLM
* Security and privacy, achieved by employing user-based data segregation, and role-based access controls to the entity data
* Seamless change management, via automated schema drift propagation with zero downtime
* Low TCO, due to data compression, flexible deployment modes, and minimal hardware and maintenance requirements
“GenAI is a game-changer for customer-centric operations,” continues Mr. Schwartz. “Enterprises that can leverage LLMs effectively – by augmenting them with real-time enterprise data – are more likely to deliver superior experiences, value, and growth for customers.”
K2view is a Silver Exhibitor at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2024 #GartnerDA - Visit booth #619 for a demo of K2view AI Data Fusion, or attend our session, “Make GenAI Work for Your Business with Real-time Enterprise Data”.
About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits, taking place March 11-13 in Orlando, FL., April 24-25 in Mumbai, May 13-15 in London, May 21-23 in Tokyo, and July 29-30 in Sydney. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerDA.
About K2view
Imagine using your data to become as agile and disruptive as the best in your business. But if you’re like most, accessing your data and putting it to work is a project – every single time.
Now, you can treat your data as a product – designed, built, tested, and deployed – to deliver true value to authorized data consumers, no matter how or where the data is originally stored.
With K2view, you create data products that provide a real-time 360° view of your customers, products, or anything else that’s important to your business. And you can reuse your data products across use cases, like cloud migration, data augmentation for GenAI, customer 360, synthetic data generation, test data management, and more.
Our data product platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, deploys on-prem or in the cloud, and supports some of the largest, data-intensive companies in the world, like AT&T, Sun Life, Verizon, Regions Bank, Hapag Lloyd, and Key Bank. For all these reasons, and more, Gartner rates us a Visionary – a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and value delivery.
Iris Zarecki
K2view
iris.zarecki@k2view.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn