Sustainability an Integral Part of Raffles The Palm Dubai

Green Globe recently awarded Raffles The Palm Dubai its inaugural certification.
Sustainability in the hospitality sector should be viewed as an integral part of the organisational culture.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Raffles The Palm Dubai its inaugural certification. Last year was a particularly significant year with the UAE announcing 2023 as The Year of Sustainability. In line with its sustainability vision, Raffles The Palm Dubai, an iconic beachfront property, has implemented a range of initiatives designed to conserve energy, reduce waste, and protect the local ecosystem while offering guests a world-class experience.
— Ayman Gharib, Managing Director at Raffles The Palm Dubai
Ayman Gharib, Managing Director at Raffles The Palm Dubai said, "Sustainability in the hospitality sector should be viewed as an integral part of the organisational culture. To achieve meaningful change, this cultural shift must start at the top, where individuals can set an example for their hotel staff and actively champion sustainable practices. At Raffles The Palm Dubai we have established a dedicated sustainability committee that works together to integrate sustainability into every facet of our hotel’s operations and host regular training programs across every department. This recognition reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and signifies a new milestone in our journey towards creating an eco-friendly hospitality experience."
Raffles The Palm Dubai is proud to be the first ultra-luxury hotel in UAE to receive the ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS), recognizing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The ISO 14001 standard is the most widely used EMS in the world and sets out criteria for environmental management that organizations must meet to obtain certification. Furthermore, as part of its sustainability management plan, the hotel has taken steps toward more efficient water conservation. Grey water is recycled and treated to use as irrigation water for gardens and landscapes.
The elimination of single-use plastic across guest services and F&B operations was another green goal. Guest room amenities and room access cards have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives and an in-house water bottling project was also launched. The hotel works with Airowater to produce sustainable drinking water that is generated from ambient air moisture and humidity presented in reusable glass bottles.
Another focus of the hotel is to maintain sustainable practices across food and beverage outlets. Restaurant teams strive to source locally grown seasonal ingredients to support ecosystems and regional businesses that will reduce the property’s carbon footprint. The hotel has also established a conscious partnership with Neutral Fuel LLC to recycle used cooking oil into biofuel. F&B staff also monitor and segregate food waste appropriately to ensure overall waste volume is reduced.
Raffles The Palm Dubai is committed to educating employees on social responsibility as well as giving back to the community. All employees must undertake the annual WATCH (We Act Together for Children) Program Training as well as volunteer to support local charities such as the Red Crescent, Latifa Hospital, Dubai Thalassemia Center, and One Billion Meals. In addition, the hotel works with the UAE Food Bank to distribute food donations.
About Raffles The Palm Dubai:
The palatial beach resort occupies a prime location on the Palm Jumeirah Island and offers 387 luxurious rooms, suites and villas. The resort features spectacular sea views, a private white sand beach, an indoor and outdoor pool and a selection of restaurants such as Matagi, Piatti by the Beach and Sola Jazz Lounge. The property encompasses a range of facilities with Raffles’ quintessential standards of service, including a 24-hour Raffles Butler and the private Raffles Lounge. With classic furnishings, the hotel opens up into the grand Blüthner Hall and a dedicated Raffles Patisserie serving chocolates and pastries. Visitors can pamper themselves in the Cinq Mondes Spa, offering 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites, scrub rooms, hammams and fully equipped gym and yoga classes. The resort has also partnered with Virtuoso, a global network of agencies that craft bespoke trips and create unique experiences for guests around the world.
Find out more here: www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com
