Barceló Huatulco Works Magic for the Bay and Teenagers
In 2019, Barceló Huatulco adopted the 21ST Century General Secondary School, located in Santa Maria Huamelula, Oaxaca, where most of their employees live.
We are very proud to be successfully recertified by Green Globe once more. Over the past year, staff from every hotel department have made great efforts to work as a team.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Barceló Huatulco in Mexico. Barceló Huatulco is a 5-star beachfront hotel situated in Tangolunda Bay, one of nine bays in Huatulco. Rooms are located just a few yards from the sea with stunning views of the bay or the spectacular hotel gardens.
— Mrs. Gloria López Mendiola, General Manager at Barceló Huatulco
First certified by Green Globe in 2020, Barceló Huatulco remains committed to its established green goals. The hotel has a dedicated Green Team consisting of staff from managerial and operational departments. The team organizes and participates in sustainability initiatives that focus on six key areas:
1. Energy and water
2. Garbage and dangerous substances
3. Air and noise
4. Flora and fauna
5. Promotion and culture
6. Politics and Legislation
Magic Words Campaign
Barceló’s philosophy is based on leadership, honesty, enthusiasm, teamwork, responsibility, flexibility and spirit of service. The hotel believes that these qualities can be achieved by team members always saying “magic” words when communicating with each other, namely “Please” and “Thank You”. By treating work colleagues with mutual respect each time an interaction occurs, a healthy work environment is established and good relationships develop.
The Magic Words initiative was launched two years ago. To ensure the campaign is carried out correctly, mystery or unknown associates inform Human Resources of departments that do not actively use these words during daily interactions. A graph of results is then collated and made available to all staff. In January 2022, when this program commenced, 70% of staff chose not to use the magic words. However, gradually staff warmed to the idea and the percentage dropped to 10% by year end 2022. Even better, the results have been long lasting and the Green Team has observed that, people tend to treat each with kindness now, more staff smile at each other and greet colleagues in employee hallways and during staff meal breaks.
Supporting Local Teenagers
Barceló Huatulco recognizes that being grateful allows a person to be more empathetic toward disadvantaged people in the community. In line with the hotel’s CSR mission, a range of social initiatives have been carefully planned and carried out that benefit the local community, especially young people. In 2019, Barceló Huatulco adopted the 21ST Century General Secondary School, located in Santa Maria Huamelula, Oaxaca, where most of their employees live. Some staff members are graduates of the school and children of hotel staff also attend the school. A secondary school was sponsored as teenagers are a very vulnerable group, prone to drug use or engaging in criminal activities. The hotel supports the school by supplying much needed educational materials and provides food for special events such as the Three King Day celebration held annually on January 6th.
In addition, recreational activities are promoted by the Green Team who organize events that take place throughout the year. On Student's Day, Barceló Huatulco invites high school students to participate in exercise sessions, play sports such as soccer and join in other fun activities where the kids learn to work together as a team. Also, staff members and kids join forces to participate in reforestation campaigns, and some students even take part in work experience programs at the hotel to learn more about its daily operations. The main goal of such training programs is for the hotel to be able to offer young people a decent job upon completion of their schooling life.
No Food Waste Campaign
Research by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has identified the effects of food waste on the environment including greenhouse gas emissions, the enormous quantities of water used in agriculture, food waste generated through cooking of meals, and environmental damage caused by garbage.
The WWF has stated that hotels and restaurants are the main establishments where food waste occurs. For that reason, the Green Team decided to make changes to improve food waste practices at the property. Firstly, talks were organized to help raise awareness of the problem amongst hotel staff. Secondly, designated staff members observed and monitored employees in the dining room to ensure that food was not simply thrown away as general waste but was properly separated. Food waste in staff cafeterias consist of fruit peels, bones and seeds that can be used as compost in the property’s vegetable garden. The fresh produce grown here is used in the hotel’s kitchens.
Following on the success of this project, information about food waste was also shared with guests and it has been widely accepted. In the week from July 15th to 21st, 2023, food waste per customer per day was 301.80 grams. This percentage decreased to only 83.13 grams in the week from December 30th to January 4th, a reduction of 72% in waste generated. Although this is considered to be a significant outcome and progress made, the hotel is committed to continue its no food waste program to contribute to a greener planet.
Reduce PET Bottle Usage
As a PET bottle can take a thousand years to disintegrate, Barceló Huatulco has begun to eliminate bottled water and replaced it with reusable water jugs. Employees are also encouraged to bring their own glasses to drink water from and refill them as needed. Inspired by the substantial result from the No Food Waste campaign, the Green Team is currently working on ways to encourage clients to further reduce single-use plastics at the property. Managers are also evaluating possibilities to replace water bottles in guest rooms with more ecological options.
Mrs. Gloria López Mendiola, General Manager at Barceló Huatulco said, “We are very proud to be successfully recertified by Green Globe once more. Over the past year, staff from every hotel department have made great efforts to work as a team. We want to continue our sustainable efforts so that our customers can enjoy a beautiful landscape that is also a clean tourist destination.”
Contact
Gloria Patricia López Mendiola
General Manager
Barceló Huatulco
Paseo Benito Juárez, SN
70989 Bahías de Huatulco | Oaxaca | México
E huatulco.dir@barcelo.com
T+52 958 583 1440 Ext. 702
www.barcelo.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn