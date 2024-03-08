Barceló Huatulco Works Magic for the Bay and Teenagers

Barceló Huatulco

In 2019, Barceló Huatulco adopted the 21ST Century General Secondary School, located in Santa Maria Huamelula, Oaxaca, where most of their employees live.

We are very proud to be successfully recertified by Green Globe once more. Over the past year, staff from every hotel department have made great efforts to work as a team.” — Mrs. Gloria López Mendiola, General Manager at Barceló Huatulco