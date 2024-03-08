Successful Launch of "Women Leaders of the World" and “Women Leaders Club” at SLS Hotel, Dubai

Women Leaders Of The World Women Leaders Top Ladies Group Daniela Baumann & Fabrice Yildiz Patrizia Marin Marco Polo Experience

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful lounge event last Saturday at the prestigious SLS Hotel in Dubai, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our very own brand, "Women Leaders of the World." At the event, we proudly introduced the Women Leaders Club, a platform dedicated to empowering women through an exclusive mentoring program. The Women Club aims to support women in advancing both professionally and personally, helping them achieve their career goals and excel in all aspects of life. The mentoring program is integrated into all three membership tiers, offering women the opportunity to access valuable guidance and support as they progress in their journeys. Whether seeking career development or personal growth, the Women Club is designed to provide a supportive community and resources for women to thrive. We are excited to unveil our brand, 'Women Leaders of the World,' and the launch of the Women Leaders Club," said Daniela Baumann, Founder of the initiative "My passion, as an entrepreneur of over 15 years, is to support and guide other women on their path to success. Through our mentoring program and exclusive community, women will find the support and resources needed to succeed." Additionally, women within the Women Leaders Club have the unique opportunity to showcase their talents on stages in Dubai, Germany, or Switzerland through our platform.

Interview:

1. What inspired you to create "Women Leaders of the World" and the Women Leaders Club?

Answer: After more than 15 years as an entrepreneur, my passion lies in supporting and guiding other women on their journey to success. I wanted to create a platform where women could access exclusive mentoring and resources to help them achieve their goals.

2. How does the mentoring program within the Women Leaders Club benefit its members?

Answer: The mentoring program is integrated into all three membership tiers, offering women valuable guidance and support in both their professional and personal growth Our goal is to empower women to excel in all aspects of their lives."

3. What sets "Women Leaders of the World" apart from other women empowerment initiatives?

Answer: "Our focus on providing a comprehensive mentoring program within the Women Leaders Club sets us apart. We aim to create a supportive community where women can thrive and achieve their full potential."

4. How can women interested in joining the Women Leaders Club get involved?

Answer: "Women interested in joining the Women Leaders Club and accessing our mentoring program can visit our website or contact us via email for more information on membership benefits and how to join.

5. Can you tell us about the opportunities for women to showcase their talents on stages in Dubai, Germany, or Switzerland through your platform?

Answer: Absolutely! Women within the Women Leaders Club have the unique opportunity to perform on our stages in Dubai, Germany, or Switzerland. Through our specialised 'Speaking Expert Program,' selected individuals are groomed and prepared to deliver impactful presentations and share their expertise with a broader audience."

Middle East Media Partner Marco Polo Experience along with Patrizia Marin (President & Founder of Marco Polo Experience) https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrizia-marin/