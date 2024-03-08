Marathon Efforts by Constance Lemuria Makes Resort a Winner in Seychelles
First certified by Green Globe in 2014, Constance Lemuria Resort’s sustainability performance has continuously improved year on year.
This is testimony to our rigorous commitment towards continual improvement in our sustainability performance and we are very proud to be recertified again in 2024.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constance Lemuria Seychelles is synonymous with clear topaz water, lush tropical vegetation and exquisite beaches with abundant sea life. First certified by Green Globe in 2014, Constance Lemuria Resort’s sustainability performance has continuously improved year on year. In 2018, the resort received the prestigious Green Globe Gold Certification, and this year was recertified for the ninth year.
— Sustainability Manager, Joseph Mocke
Sustainability Manager, Joseph Mocke said, “This is testimony to our rigorous commitment towards continual improvement in our sustainability performance and we are very proud to be recertified again in 2024. While continually improving our sustainability management practices, we always strive to refine our level of understanding of sustainability and have established appropriate practices to minimize any negative impacts our operations may have on surrounding ecosystems, local culture and the economy.”
Over the years, the resort has worked in close collaboration with stakeholders to promote sustainable and responsible tourism by contributing to biodiversity conservation, cultural heritage preservation and community development while abiding by the local laws and regulations of the Seychelles.
A Major Win for the Resort
Located on Praslin Island, one of 115 islands in the Seychelles, Constance Lemuria’s duty of environmental responsibility is paramount. Last year, the resort’s efforts were acknowledged when it was recognized as the Best Resort participating in the Light Blue (FIT) Food Intel Tech Program. FIT’s food waste monitoring technology helps develop best practices to prevent and reduce food waste. Amongst seven Constance properties in the Indian Ocean, Constance Lemuria Resort won the Best Award for consistent recording of food waste and achieved reduction targets of over 11,640 kg, reducing carbon emissions by 13,798 kg.
Community and Environmental Initiatives
Constance Lemuria supports ongoing community engagement programs related to education, health, youth, sports, fundraising and cash contributions, in kind donations, environmental conservation as well as disaster relief initiatives as and when required.
Staff lead or participate in community initiatives that are held throughout the year. In January 2023, Constance Lemuria joined forces with both the Terrestrial Restoration Action Society of Seychelles (TRASS) and the Seychelles Fire Services in planting 500 plants at the Pointe Chevaliers Mountain. It is expected that this combined ecological restoration effort will help reduce erosion and stabilize the hillside.
Raising environmental awareness was a common theme throughout other programs. In February, staff participated in an anti-poaching march together with the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF) and the Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve to raise awareness on the effects that poaching has on Coco-de-Mer numbers. Coco-de-Mer (sea coconut or double coconut) produces the world’s biggest seed and is prized for its decorative purposes, as a delicacy and as a rare exotic palm. It grows naturally in the Seychelles and has been listed as a threatened species.
For World Environment and Oceans Day in June 2023, Constance Lemuria together with the Vijay International School Praslin, organized an art competition, where artists were asked to interpret the themes of reef, environment and oceans. Over a three-day exhibition at the Eco-Kiosk, staff and guests casted their votes to decide which artworks were the winning three entries. Such events raise awareness, provide opportunities to learn new experiences and help artists appreciate the natural beauty around them.
Between October and February each year, turtles can be observed laying their eggs upon the stunning Grand Anse Kerlan beach located near the resort. Last October, turtle experts from the property attended the Indian Ocean Tortoise Alliance (IOTA) Symposium - Giant Tortoises: The Past, The Present, The Future - held in Mahe, Seychelles to learn more about these precious animals and gain useful resources.
Sustainable September 2023
September was Constance Lemuria’s Sustainability month in which various activities and awareness programs were conducted for guests and staff alike. Guests and their children were invited to participate in the Kids Club & Educational Fun Eco Tour Day. Everyone had a wonderful time learning and exploring the native fauna and flora plus other species that live on the island. The younger crowd also had the chance to create and cook with locally grown and produced food as well as making crafts with eco-friendly materials.
Last year, Contance Lemuria hosted approximately 86 Night Safaris and 192 eco-tours with guests of different nationalities eagerly wanting to experience the sites and sounds of the resort. On 27th September, 10 team members were also treated to a special Night Safari at the Ville de Mai Nature where they could observe nocturnal wildlife while taking a tour of the impressive UNESCO World Heritage site. In addition, a day trip was arranged where 51 staff enjoyed taking part in a hike from Mont Plaisir via Zimbabwe to Anse Boudin. There were plenty of opportunities to spot amazing biodiversity and native species along the way.
The resort remains committed to its CSR initiatives that benefit their local community and the planet. On 21st September, a sustainability competition was held to commemorate World Peace Day where staff designed and painted posters about Peace using sustainable materials. A trendy new beach bag, made from bio-degradable materials, was also created and added to the resort’s merchandise collection.
On the same day, The Constance Generosity Challenge was held. The fundraiser was first initiated in 2022. Constance Lemuria honored health professionals of Baie St Anne Hospital and raised SCR30,000 ($2,274 USD) in an impressive 12-hour non-stop marathon in which staff cycled for 20 minutes each on a rotating basis.
