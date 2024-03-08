Minister Naledi Pandor co-chairs South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission, 11 Mar

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will co-chair the Ministerial Segment of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission (BNC) with her counterpart, Ms Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana; on Monday, 11 March 2024.

The BNC provides an opportunity to strengthen and consolidate cooperation between the two countries and to exchange views on the latest developments in their regions, particularly in the areas of peace, security and economic development. Furthermore, the BNC will follow up on progress made in the implementation of the decisions taken during the inaugural session held in December 2021.

South Africa and Ghana share historical relations dating back to the days of the fights against colonialism and apartheid. Bilateral relations between the two countries have since grown exponentially. South Africa is one of the significant foreign direct investors in Ghana. There are over 100 South African companies registered in Ghana such as MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways. These companies are employing more than 1 900 Ghanaians and 510 expatriates.

Over the past 10 years, South African companies have undertaken over 170 projects in Ghana, valued at approximately USD$1,4 billion in capital investment. South African companies are actively involved in the Ghanaian mining industry.

The media are invited to cover the opening of the Ministerial Segment of the BNC as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 March 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: DIRCO, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Pretoria

Please RSVP with MaebaF@dirco.gov.za by Friday, 8 March 2024

Enquiries:

Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO

Cell: 082 884 5974