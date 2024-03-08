International Women's Day in the U.S.: A Call for Action, Not Celebration
Advancing Together: Ema's Vision for a Healthier Future for Women
Ema stands as an ally in the fight for women's rights and health equity.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the U.S., the phrase "Happy International Women's Day" can be seen all over social media stylized onto neutral, pink-toned graphics. However, this common refrain feels starkly incongruent with the country's actual state of gender equity and women's health.
— Karishma Patel, Co-Founder, Ema
A recent dialogue between Karishma Patel, co-founder of the innovative AI platform for women's health, Ema, and Lucía Abelenda, a senior engineer from Montevideo, Uruguay, illuminates the significant cultural differences in commemorating this day. In contrast to Latin America, where International Women's Day is marked with deep reverence for gender equality and the ongoing struggle for women's rights, the United States faces a glaring dissonance between the reality of women's health and the celebration of the day. This dissonance, further intensified by recent judicial rulings that undermine women's reproductive rights, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a controversial decision in Alabama regarding IVF treatment, raises a critical question: What are we celebrating right now? This situation necessitates a thoughtful reassessment of our observance of this day.
The alarming statistics outlined in Ema's latest white paper shed light on a grave crisis: According to the CDC, American women face the highest rates of avoidable deaths due to pregnancy complications among affluent nations, with a staggering 80% deemed preventable (https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0919-pregnancy-related-deaths.html). Furthermore, the CDC also sites mental health disorders emerging as the leading cause of maternal mortality, representing nearly 23% of pregnancy-related deaths (https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0919-pregnancy-related-deaths.html). These alarming statistics highlight the pressing need for systemic change, underscoring that the U.S. is far from a state of celebration.
While grappling with recent setbacks, it's equally crucial to recognize our victories. We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in technology, holding unprecedented power within our reach. Each significant technological leap reminds us that our past achievements were only the beginning. In the era of AI, initiatives like Ema are harnessing technology to restore power to women. Ema's core mission is to empower women to take control of their health and provide them with the tools necessary to advocate for themselves across all aspects of life.
This International Women's Day, let us honor the causes, champions, and positive movements shaping women's futures. Let's recognize the urgency of the moment and the work that lies ahead. And let's acknowledge that while some parts of the world are making strides for women worthy of celebration in the U.S., we observe with honor, mourning our eroding rights and affirming our commitment to fight for a better tomorrow. In this context, Ema stands as an ally in the fight for women's rights and health equity. Join their cause by exploring our white paper on empowering women to take control of their health in challenging times—a situation we believe can improve with AI built by women.
