Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cannabis cultivation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $340. 63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cannabis cultivation market size is predicted to reach $340. 63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the cannabis cultivation market is due to adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cannabis cultivation market share. Major players in the cannabis cultivation market include Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc., Atlas Growers Ltd., Canntrust Holdings Inc, The Hydropothecary Corporation, Better Holdings Inc.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Segments

• By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

• By Source: Flower or Buds, Leaves, Other Sources

• By Application Outlook: Medical Consumption, Recreational Consumption, Industrial Consumption

• By Geography: The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cannabis cultivation refers to the establishment of one or more cannabis plants or any part of them in any location, whether indoors or out, including inside a completely enclosed and secure building. It also includes harvesting, drying, processing, curing, grading, trimming, packaging, or storing the plants or any part of them.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cannabis Cultivation Market Characteristics

3. Cannabis Cultivation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cannabis Cultivation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cannabis Cultivation Market Size And Growth

27. Cannabis Cultivation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cannabis Cultivation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

