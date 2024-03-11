Global Destination Wedding Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the destination wedding market size is predicted to reach $105.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%.

The growth in the destination wedding market is due to the rising penetration of social media. North America region is expected to hold the largest destination wedding market share. Major players in the destination wedding market include Sparkles & Bubbles Weddings, Tropical Wedding & Honeymoon, Vivaah Weddings, Revel Events Weddings, The Wedding Travel Company.

Destination Wedding Market Segments

• By Function: Pre-Wedding Ceremonies, Wedding Ceremonies, Reception, Other Functions

• By Inclusion And Activity: Accommodation Services, Food Service, Butler Services, Other Services

• By Season: High Season, Mid-Season, Low Season, Mid-Peak Season

• By Venues: National, International

• By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

• By Geography: The global destination wedding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Destination wedding refers to weddings that take place outside of the city or town where the soon-to-be-married couple resides. The destination wedding services involve planning, booking, and assistance with various ceremonies. The term destination wedding refers to a wedding that is planned ahead of time in a location, usually a high-end resort, where the couple, wedding party, and guests stay for roughly a week and where all wedding-related activities take place.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Destination Wedding Market Characteristics

3. Destination Wedding Market Trends And Strategies

4. Destination Wedding Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Destination Wedding Market Size And Growth

……

27. Destination Wedding Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Destination Wedding Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

