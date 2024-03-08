NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE® WRAPS UP FLORIDA COMBINE AHEAD OF 2024 DRAFT

NPL Combine Womens Lora Charles From left to right: Paul Bamundo, CEO; Rick Witsken, Co-Founder; Jim Bronson, Men’s Winner; Karin Ptaszek-Kochis, Women’s Winner; Shay Coker, Men’s Winner; Beth Belamy, Co-Founder; Michael Chen, Co-Founder. Natasha Linton, Women’s Winner, not shown National Pickleball League® Florida Combine

Four winners of the Combine Competition Guaranteed Spots in 2024 Season

COCONUT CREEK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League® (NPL) www.nplpickleball.com conducted its second ever Pickleball Combine for Champions Pros (age 50+) this past weekend. More than 120 male and female pickleball professionals from all over the country and Canada descended upon the Diadem Pickleball Complex in Coconut Creek, Florida to compete in the NPL Combine. Players battled through a high-level two-day competition, showcasing their talents and abilities in the hopes that a representative from one of the twelve NPL teams looking on would take notice and select them in the upcoming player draft.

The top two male and female performers at the Combine won guaranteed draft positions on an NPL team for the 2024 season. Shay Coker of Miami, Florida and Jim Bronson of Toledo, Ohio took top honors for the men, while Karin Ptasek-Kochis of St. Augustine, Florida and Natasha Linton of Hopkinton, Massachusetts earned the coveted spots for the women.

NPL’s CEO, Paul Bamundo, conveyed his congratulations to the Combine winners, and noted, “The level of competition at this Combine was extremely high and the play was impressive. We are confident our 2024 season will be stronger and more exciting than ever."

Beth Bellamy, co-founder of the league and top female Champions Pro player, expressed her appreciation for all of the Combine participants: "We are so proud of all of these amazing competitors for having the courage and skill to take on the challenge of trying out for a professional pickleball team. They are success stories on and off the court.”

The next opportunity for players to compete for a spot in the league will take place at NPL’s Grapevine, Texas Combine on March 15-17, 2024 at Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine facility. Representatives from each of the 12 NPL teams will be present to watch the over 100 players in the competition and strategize about who to select in the April draft.

Additionally, registration is now open for qualified players who are interested in participating in NPL’s 2024 season to submit their names for the draft. Registration will remain open through March 31st and can be accessed at www.nplpickleball.com. The 2024 season will consist of 12 teams representing cities from across the country. Each team will have a roster of 14 players for a total of 168 pickleball professionals in the league. Players will learn if they have made it to the big leagues when NPL and the teams jointly announce the draft results at the Draft Reveal Party in Naples, Florida on April 14, 2024.

Once the teams are announced, NPL’s regular season kicks into high gear with competition event weekends taking place once per month from May to September, culminating in a season-ending Championships in October, where the Championship title and $150,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2024 will be held at state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country so there will no weather inclement issues that could impact play.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities with NPL Pickleball™ can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.