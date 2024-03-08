Audigent Integrates with Direct Digital Holdings’ Colossus SSP, Bringing Curation to Multicultural and Diverse Supply
Two of the fastest-growing ad tech companies partner to give advertisers enhanced data activation capabilities using privacy-first data sets & precise targetingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced an integration with Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange 142, LLC ("Orange142").
The partnership brings together Audigent’s industry-leading data activation capabilities with Direct Digital Holdings’ Colossus SSP. This gives advertisers access to Audigent’s enhanced data activation capabilities and precise targeting across their highly sought-after, diverse supply. The net result is a strong performance for advertisers now and into the cookieless future.
“The combination of the Colossus SSP and Audigent’s data and curation capabilities is the kind of collaboration we need to move the ecosystem forward,” said Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer, Butler/Till. “We are focused on leading in purpose-driven programmatic investment for our clients and are excited about this partnership as a meaningful opportunity to move that effort ahead.”
By integrating Audigent’s identity and curation solutions, the Colossus SSP improves its unique, robust, inclusive marketplace, allowing highly-targeted private marketplace opportunities that take full advantage of a depth and breadth of inventory. Buyers now have an opportunity to pinpoint curated audiences within a very diverse spectrum.
“As the industry moves away from third-party cookies, alternative identity solutions are critical in future-proofing programmatic efforts,” said Mark D. Walker, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Direct Digital Holdings. “Audigent’s combination of data-driven advertiser demand will provide Colossus SSP’s publishers with high-performing data-driven campaigns.”
Direct Digital Holdings' subsidiaries address distinct needs within the media and marketing ecosystem. Colossus SSP works with brands of all sizes, connecting them with both the general market and highly targeted multicultural and diverse audiences, serving as a one-stop shop for media inventory needs. On the buy-side, Huddled Masses and Orange142 empower businesses in the often-neglected SMB and middle market segments with data-driven digital marketing solutions. These platforms seamlessly integrate with Colossus SSP, extending the benefits of its inclusive marketplace and approach to SMB and middle market clients, yielding impressive results.
As the industry’s largest creator and operator of curated private marketplaces (PMPs), Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance, and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data and inventory, called Curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs for brands and media agencies.
“Direct Digital Holdings has built a differentiated SSP, with a focus on diverse audiences, that is truly lifting all boats in the programmatic marketing world,” said Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent. “Working directly with purpose-built SSPs like this creates an opportunity for advertisers of all sizes to tap into the latest developments of data activation and identity, which are crucial amid a changing landscape.”
About Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange 142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties.
As used below, "we," "us," and "our" refer to Direct Digital Holdings. We use words such as "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include these words. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.
All of our forward-looking statements involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our dependence on the overall demand for advertising, which could be influenced by economic downturns; any slow-down or unanticipated development in the market for programmatic advertising campaigns; the effects of health epidemics, such as the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic; operational and performance issues with our platform, whether real or perceived, including a failure to respond to technological changes or to upgrade our technology systems; any significant inadvertent disclosure or breach of confidential and/or personal information we hold, or of the security of our or our customers', suppliers' or other partners' computer systems; any unavailability or non-performance of the non-proprietary technology, software, products and services that we use; unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry, particularly concerns regarding data privacy and security relating to our industry's technology and practices, and any perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation; restrictions on the use of third-party "cookies," mobile device IDs or other tracking technologies, which could diminish our platform's effectiveness; any inability to compete in our intensely competitive market; any significant fluctuations caused by our high customer concentration; any violation of legal and regulatory requirements or any misconduct by our employees, subcontractors, agents or business partners; any strain on our resources, diversion of our management's attention or impact on our ability to attract and retain qualified board members as a result of being a public company; our dependence, as a holding company, of receiving distributions from Direct Digital Holdings, LLC to pay our taxes, expenses and dividends; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" and other sections of our filings with the SEC that we make from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of these assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
Press
Direct Digital Holdings
email us here