Country Artist ~ Sarahbeth Taite's Single Goes Viral ~ New Music Video Out Now for "Pretty Good Living"
25 Million and Climbing ~ Single Resonating with Taite's Suburban Country Lifestyle Fan Base
The song and the video have helped us celebrate this season and all its highs and lows.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist and Songwriter Sarahbeth Taite releases the music video for her new viral single “Pretty Good Living.” The video, premiering on All Country News yesterday, was directed by Krista Johnson.
— Sarahbeth Taite, Country Artist
With an astounding viral 25 Million views and counting of videos using the song, Taite explains the song took on a life of its own just a few weeks ago when she released a short snippet on her social media. It was this incredible reaction from her fans that led her to release it as her first single off her much-anticipated project set to release later this year.
Taite, along with her co-writers Jason Gantt, and Scott Stepakoff, give a fresh and personal perspective of the familiar stresses a young couple faces while building a beautiful life together.
“It was so special to shoot this video with my little family,” said Sarahbeth Taite. “My husband, my daughter and I had such a good time filming it and I know we'll cherish the footage as the years go by. ‘Pretty Good Living’ is an honest reflection of the stage we’re at in our lives right now. The song and the video have helped us celebrate this season and all its highs and lows.”
2022 was a big year for Taite as she shined on American Idol, and then welcomed her first child, Isla, with husband Colby later that fall. While her unique style of music and lyrical storytelling has a broad appeal, she has especially resonated with many young women and mothers. Taite’s social media following has grown exponentially as she chronicles her life balancing the roles of being a young wife and working mother.
But Taite is no stranger to going viral on social media. In 2020, fans were introduced to her single “Long Way'' on TikTok, garnering 8+ million streams, earning her an all-genres iTunes #1 and her Billboard chart debut. That success captured the attention of many music industry power players, earning her following singles significant editorial playlisting on every major streaming platform and support from Women of iHeartCountry, Bobby Bones Show and CMT.
With a new project slated to release later this year, undoubtedly, Sarahbeth Taite is primed to make her mark while carving out her own niche within the music industry for her suburban country lifestyle fan base.
“Pretty Good Living” is now available on all streaming platforms, along with the music visualizer out now on her YouTube Channel.
More About Sarahbeth Taite
Taite’s last EP, For My Own Good, garnered support from various editorial playlists across three singles including Spotify’s Fresh Finds Country and Next From Nashville, Apple Music’s Country Risers and What Would Dolly Do? and Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Country.
Originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, Sarahbeth Taite knew she wanted to be an artist at a very young age when she climbed up on the piano bench beside her grandmother at just five years old. Her love of music was so strong that her parents decided she should take piano lessons. Years later, her teacher loaned her a guitar, and Sarahbeth became a multi-instrumentalist over the course of a weekend.
At 14, Sarahbeth attended an NSAI songwriter's workshop that led to her first publishing deal with Green Hills Music Group. Sarahbeth then went on to sign her second publishing deal with Hall of Fame Songwriter Kye Fleming and SESAC Writer of the Year Catt Gravitt, who helped her begin developing her artistry. At 17, Sarahbeth drove her blue Chevy Silverado truck from Colorado to Nashville to fully pursue her dream.
Now a wife, and young mother, she often writes about her experiences in her music and carving out her own unique path within the industry. She’s always had a heart for children, and giving back to kids is a significant part of her platform as an artist. She’s made multiple appearances at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in partnership with Seacrest Studios and Musicians On Call to play music, and brighten the lives of children being treated. In addition, she has mentored young musicians at The Southern Girls Rock Camp, whose mission is to support positive self-esteem for girls through music.
For more information, visit www.SarahbethTaite.com.
Tresa Halbrooks
LEGACY PR
tresa@legacy-pr.com
"Pretty Good Living" Official Music Video