Storagely Helps 10 Federal Storage Rent Differently
10 Federal Storage teams up with Storagely to boost self-storage rentals via a quick online platform, aiming for better tenant service & smarter marketing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storagely Helps 10 Federal Storage Rent Differently.
— Andrew Capranos
10 Federal Storage, a pioneer in automated self storage, has selected Storagely as their self storage website platform to revolutionize the self storage rental process. This collaboration leverages Storagely's state-of-the-art online rental system to significantly enhance the tenant experience and increase the return on investment for storage facility owners.
Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal Storage, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, noting, "After exploring numerous options, Storagely stood out not just as a vendor but as a partner that was different from any other in the market. Their unique approach and technology are truly changing the game."
Storagely's platform, celebrated for its efficiency, enables customers to rent storage units in 30 seconds or less!
Embarking on a New Era of Self-Storage Websites
10 Federal Storage's commitment to integrating the latest technology with solid investment strategies is well-known. This new partnership with Storagely underscores its dedication to utilizing advanced tools to offer unparalleled renting experiences.
Jacob Mortensen, Vice President of Operations, reflecting on the partnership, said, "Working with Storagely has been an enlightening journey. Their expertise in digital marketing complements our operational knowledge perfectly, setting new standards for marketing in the self-storage industry."
The collaboration introduces innovative features aimed at both attracting and obtaining new tenants by streamlining the rental process and significantly improving satisfaction levels. "By removing the friction from the rental process, we've already seen impressive results and immediate wins," Capranos added.
Revolutionizing Self Storage Websites for All Storage Owners
The collaboration between 10 Federal Storage and Storagely is set to offer significant advantages to all storage owners. Storagely has developed an innovative and swift online rental system tailored for self-storage businesses. This platform equips storage companies of any size with tools and technology previously exclusive to larger companies. When working together, everyone stands to gain in collaboratively creating the premier platform in the market. Tenants can look forward to a seamless rental experience, while property owners will see their units filled more quickly than ever, thanks to an optimized web presence and an online system that surpasses all competitors in efficiency.
Highlighting the strategic shift towards more effective marketing strategies, Capranos explained, "Previously, we couldn't clearly measure the impact of our Google Ads spending. Storagely's dashboard changes that, offering clear insights into our rental marketing sources and enabling us to refine our strategies with precision."
Mortensen also pointed out the broader industry implications of reducing reliance on Google Ads, "This approach is a complete turnaround from the norm. By focusing on SEO and enhancing our rental system, we've seen rental volumes in some markets increase by 50% in February alone."
About 10 Federal Storage
10 Federal Storage leads the self-storage property management sector, maximizing ROI through innovative technology and strategies. The company is dedicated to providing seamless and superior renting experiences, pushing the industry towards more efficient, customer-centric solutions.
About Storagely
Storagely is at the forefront of the self-storage industry with its pioneering online rental system that leverages built-in marketing tools and a reporting engine that is unmatched. The platform ensures higher rental rates through a customer-focused design, setting new industry standards for digital engagement and accessibility.
This transformative partnership is set to redefine self-storage, making the rental process more accessible, efficient, and beneficial for all parties involved. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration.
