Digital Marketing Agency Website Depot Announces New Service to Help With Google Ads Verifications
As Google Changes Their Verification Policies, Website Depot Helps Clients to Be in ComplianceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Depot, an omnichannel digital marketing agency in Los Angeles, is announcing that it will offer its services to help advertisers on Google get through the verification process. Recently, Google updated the verification process to go through more steps and submit more documents than ever. Only those verified with Google will be able to pay for and receive the benefits of Google Ads.
In a recent post entitled “About Verification,” Google stated: “To provide a safe and trustworthy ad ecosystem for users, and to comply with emerging regulations, Google will require advertisers to complete one or more verification programs.”
Additionally, the “Advertiser verification program comprises a series of steps that advertisers will be required to follow and complete.”
Failure to verify, the providing of false information, or a violation of the Google Ads policy could result in a company’s Google verification being “revoked, and (their) account may be suspended.”
Some companies are not given a deadline for verification, whereas others “will have 30 days from the day they received the notification to initiate the verification and another 30 days to successfully complete it.”
Website Depot has assisted clients with the verification process in multiple ways. The company has sent staff members to the clients’ places of business, so as to meet every one of Google’s guidelines.
Once Website Depot has successfully helped a client to be verified with Google, they are then eligible to utilize Google Ads for their business. Website Depot professionals then manage the Google Ads, to help the clients’ businesses to grow.
Since Google began verification, Website Depot has done this for clients who are attorneys, rehab/treatment centers, and those in multiple other industries.
“We have always offered Google Ads management services, using those ads to help our clients to take their business to the next level. Taking care of verification for our clients is one more way that we can do that, that we can support their business. As Google’s verification standards change, we’ll be there to help our clients meet them,” said Danny Star, CEO and Founder of Website Depot.
In addition to Google Ads management and verification, Website Depot also offers customized digital marketing packages. These can include SEO, web design (including WordPress, Shopify, e-commerce web design and others), content creation, social media marketing, and several other services. Each of these is tailored to a client’s specific needs.
For more information about Google Ads management as part of digital marketing packages, how a digital marketing agency can help you become verified with Google, or to make a press inquiry, contact Website Depot at (888) 477-9540.
