Governor Abbott Announces Over $491,000 Job Training Grant To Collin College

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $491,280 has been awarded to Collin College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Collin College will use this grant to provide more than 330 new and current workers at Advanced Fixture Inc. and Credit Union of Texas with customized training in multifamily housing construction and banking.

“Investing in our workforce is critical as more businesses move to Texas and our economy continues to grow,” said Governor Abbott. “This job training grant to Collin College will help increase both the quality and quantity of skilled workers in North Texas, ensuring local employers have the talent they need to thrive. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing work alongside community colleges across the state to equip Texans with the skills they need to be competitive in their field.”

“This SDF grant will upskill hundreds of workers and provide local Texas businesses with resources for continued success,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The partnerships Collin College has invested in will have a lasting economic impact in their region.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from Collin College, Advanced Fixture Inc., Credit Union of Texas, and other local partners at a ceremony held at the Collin College Education Center in McKinney.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.