Michael Mikolay, Aircraft Sales & Acquisitions Expert, Launches Mikolay Jet Group

After two decades of growing one of the world’s premier business aviation consulting and brokerage firms, Michael Mikolay has launched Mikolay Jet Group.
Mike’s a true professional, the pinnacle of honesty and integrity. His exceptional organizational skills and process-oriented mindset ensure flawless execution at every step of an aircraft transaction”GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two decades of building and growing one of the world’s premier business aviation consulting and brokerage firms, Michael Mikolay has launched Mikolay Jet Group (mikolayjet.com) – a new aircraft sales and acquisitions firm delivering unmatched client experiences.
Based in Guilford, Connecticut, Mikolay Jet Group’s mission is to redefine the aircraft brokerage experience. This means that Mikolay and his team will serve in an advisory role to improve the way aircraft are bought and sold, making the unregulated brokerage process smoother, more efficient and more effective for their clients.
To mark its inception, Mikolay Jet Group proudly presents its inaugural listing – a noteworthy 13-passenger business jet, the 2002 Bombardier Global Express. Exclusively available through Mikolay Jet Group, this exquisite aircraft promises performance, luxury and reliability. Listing details can be found on the company’s newly launched website, mikolayjet.com, where aviation enthusiasts and prospective buyers can explore information about the firm.
“At Mikolay Jet Group, we want to change the traditional aircraft brokerage relationship,” Mikolay noted. “We are dedicated aviation advisors, ensuring attention to our client’s needs in every transaction. With our motto of ‘Delivering Unmatched Client Experiences,’ we will prioritize our clients’ satisfaction above all else.”
With the launch of his new enterprise, Mikolay is receiving praise from his industry peers. Michael Delmastro, who’s worked with Mikolay on numerous transactions for a Fortune 100 firm, is enthusiastic about Mikolay’s venture. “Mike’s exceptional organizational skills and process-oriented mindset ensure flawless execution at every step of an aircraft transaction,” Delmastro said. “When you call Mike Mikolay, he gives you the best of his unvarnished expertise. And while he may not always tell you what you want to hear, he tells you what you need to hear. And that advice is well worth following. Mike is a true professional, the pinnacle of honesty and integrity, and I look forward to working with him for many more years to come.”
About Michael Mikolay
With 25 years of experience, Michael Mikolay has served in a variety of key leadership positions in which he oversaw every aspect of the aircraft transaction process—from client relations and extensive contract negotiations to taking delivery and beyond. Remarkably, he has facilitated and helped close 950 deals worth nearly $14 billion in sales.
Throughout his career, Mikolay has been focused on developing and maintaining long-term relationships with clients and trusted industry partners. These relationships run the gamut from aircraft OEMs to legal and financing entities, as well as consulting, aircraft management and staffing agencies.
Mikolay began his focus on aviation, business and technology following his graduation from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he earned a BS in Aero Technologies. His early career included roles in aircraft sales at Piedmont Hawthorne Aviation, Cessna Citation and Raytheon Aircraft (Beechcraft).
An accomplished pilot with 1,700 flight hours, Mikolay holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) rating as well as flight instructor certifications. Additionally, he has a seaplane rating and a Raytheon Premier I type rating. In 2019, Mikolay earned his aircraft broker certification from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
As Mikolay describes his particular philosophy for his new enterprise: “Leveraging market insights, a consultative approach, and a robust network, our clients can expect transparent communication and tailored guidance throughout every transaction. We'll integrate the most experienced and reputable parties into the transaction team, leveraging their expertise as needed. This ensures issues are proactively addressed and/or resolved quickly if they're unavoidable.”
To learn more about Mikolay Jet Group, visit mikolayjet.com
About Mikolay Jet Group
Mikolay Jet Group is a premier aircraft sales and acquisitions firm founded by Michael Mikolay, an industry expert with 25 years of experience in aviation. Based in Guilford, Connecticut, Mikolay Jet Group offers unmatched client experiences during the process of acquiring or selling a private jet.
