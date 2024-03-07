For Immediate Release

Date: March 5, 2024

Jackson, MS ---

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2024 Mississippi State Agency Job Fair for Thursday, March 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, is partnering with the Mississippi State Personnel Board and many state agencies for this event.

“The Mississippi State Agency Job Fair is a great opportunity for Mississippians seeking employment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi state agencies need you! If you are interested in entering the workforce or finding a career in state government, I encourage you to attend.”

“There are over 30 state agencies participating in this job fair. Hiring personnel are eager to meet with candidates to find out about their skills, education, and work history. Job seekers will learn about the rewarding work these organizations provide the people of Mississippi and how state employment can benefit them and their families.” said Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating agencies and their job openings before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair.

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov.