MPD Arrests Teens for Multiple Robberies and Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of three teens suspected in multiple robberies and carjackings.

: On February 19, 2024, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, when two suspects approached him and carjacked him at gunpoint. A third suspect then assaulted the victim, and all three suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery/Theft One Stolen Auto: On March 2, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast, when four suspects approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 24032628

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, a 14-year-old male and two 13-year-old males, all of Southeast, D.C., were arrested for the above offenses. In addition, the 14-year-old male and one of the 13-year-old males were charged with the below offenses:

: On February 21, 2024, at approximately 10:41 p.m., the victim was in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast, waiting to pick up customers. Four suspects then entered her vehicle and assaulted her. The victim managed to get out of her vehicle, and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery: On March 2, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast, when three suspects assaulted her and robbed her at gunpoint. The suspects fled with the victim’s property. CCN: 24032624

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

