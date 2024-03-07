Illinois Payroll Jobs Increase, Unemployment Rate Stable in January

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.7 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased +1,700 in January, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and released by IDES. The December revised unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, down -0.1 percentage point from the preliminary December unemployment rate of 4.8 percent. The December monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +1,200 to -6,600 jobs. The January unemployment rate and payroll jobs estimate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.





In January, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: Government (+5,000), Educational and Health Services (+3,400), and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+2,300). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job declines included: Professional and Business Services (-6,100), Construction (-5,300), and Leisure and Hospitality (-1,200).





"Today's data is an encouraging start to the new year as payroll jobs continue to grow and the state's workforce remains strong," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES stands ready to assist Illinois jobseekers and employers with vital services that will help to bridge both groups together."





"Illinois' world-class workforce remains strong as payroll jobs continue to grow in Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "By prioritizing equipping Illinois jobseekers, workers, and businesses with the tools needed to thrive in the state's growing economy, DCEO is bolstering economic development across numerous sectors throughout Illinois."





The state's unemployment rate was +1.0 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for January. The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in January, unchanged from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.4 percent.





Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by -6,600 jobs, with losses across most major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-40,000), Information (-8,100), and Construction (-6,700). The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Educational and Health Services (+22,300), Government (+22,200), and Leisure and Hospitality (+4,400). In January, total nonfarm payrolls were down -0.1 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.9 percent in the nation.





The number of unemployed workers was 305,500, up +0.3 percent from the prior month, and up +7.6 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.1 percent over-the-month and up +1.1 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.





In June 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois , a one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state's largest job search engine, which recently showed 58,289 posted resumes with 94,610 available jobs.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates







Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs - by Major Industry



Monthly 2019-2023 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2019-2023 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.









About the Department of Employment Security