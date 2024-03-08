Accident Injury Attorney Belal Hamideh Discusses Increase in Rain-Related Car Accidents in California
Rain can make driving more dangerous. Belal Hamideh stands with those injured in vehicle accidents.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belal Hamideh, an injury attorney serving all of California, has spoken to multiple victims of car accidents that occurred during recent rain storms. Studies show that driving in rain is more dangerous than driving during fair weather conditions throughout the state. Belal urges drivers to be as cautious as possible on the roads amidst the rain.
According to a study from USC Annenberg titled “A Crash Course on Driving in the Rain in L.A.,” “drivers are 80% more likely to have an accident in the rain than during normal, clear conditions.”
Additionally, rain leads to, on average, “a 140% increase in the number of accidents.”
The time of day can affect the number of accidents as well. The study goes on to say that “when it’s raining between 11 AM and noon there are four times as many accidents reported than when the weather is clear.”
Between the hours of 7 AM and 8 AM, if it’s raining, “there are almost three times as many accidents.”
“Safe driving is always imperative. During heavy storms, it becomes even more so. I’ve seen too many victims injured by the actions of someone who thought they were driving safely enough in a storm. Only go out in a downpour if it’s absolutely necessary. Even then, keep your headlights on, and don’t ever feel like you have to speed. Inclement weather and heavy rain storms are inevitable. Accidents are not. Through careful, defensive driving, we can minimize accidents and make the roads safer for everyone, regardless of the weather,” said Belal Hamideh.
Belal handles many different kinds of cases in his capacity as a motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, and trucking accidents lawyer as well. Throughout his career, he has handled more than 1500 cases and recovered more than $100 million for his clients.
For more information about how a car accident lawyer can help, when to contact an auto injury attorney, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (844) 245-2995.
