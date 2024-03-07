Bay Area AI for Good Event Highlights Potential of Google Cloud Solutions | CloudWerx
CloudWerx, a Google Cloud 2023 Partner of the Year, hosted a successful AI for Good event featuring Google Cloud solutions.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a Google Cloud 2023 Partner of the Year, hosted a successful AI for Good event featuring Google Cloud solutions. Over 300 attendees explored the power of AI for business acceleration and positive social impact.
The event was held at the signature Above the Rim venue at the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco on February 29, 2024. Distinguished speakers included Darren Mowry, Google Cloud - Managing Director North America and Jeff Chang - Co-Founder of Rad AI. The event was co-sponsored by Marquee Sponsor, Elemental Cognition; Luminary Sponsor - ProsperOps and Championship Sponsors including AMD, Rad AI and Lacework. Industry experts shared insights into the transformative potential of AI technologies, particularly Google's GenAI, in shaping a brighter, more innovative future.
A highlight of the evening was the fireside chat with CloudWerx's Betsy Reed and Elemental Cognition's Dr. David Ferrucci (inventor of IBM Watson). They explored the impact of GenAI and discussed how businesses can build more reliable, accurate, and transparent AI solutions. Google Cloud leaders also shared insights on using AI to tackle global problems.
The event provided valuable networking, real-world AI use-case examples, and insights from Google Cloud leadership, inspiring attendees to leverage AI for good.
CloudWerx is an engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
