CloudWerx CRO Inspires Audience at the 2023 Global Goals Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a distinguished Premier Google Cloud Partner renowned for its innovative technology solutions, proudly announces its active involvement in the 2023 Global Goals Summit held at the Nasdaq in New York City. The event, organized by Ideagen Global in collaboration with The Permanent Greek Mission to the United Nations, brings together United Nations members, NGOs, non-profit organizations, and private sector representatives to engage in a vital global discourse centered on sustainable business practices and groundbreaking technologies.
In September 2015, the United Nations adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) designed to tackle paramount global challenges, including eradicating hunger, combating climate change, and reducing inequality. These ambitious goals have fostered collaboration among a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including private sector companies like CloudWerx, working in unison to create a more sustainable world. CloudWerx is excited to be a participant in this critical initiative. We eagerly contribute to the ongoing discussion surrounding sustainable development and the indispensable role of technology in achieving these audacious goals.
During the summit, CloudWerx' Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Betsy Reed, took the stage to deliver a captivating keynote speech titled "Finding Power in Discomfort." In her address, Betsy Reed drew upon her personal experiences to illustrate the transformative potential of embracing discomfort. She expounded on how discomfort can be harnessed for personal development, effective leadership, and team empowerment. Her inspirational narrative, which revolved around challenging societal norms and advocating for gender equality in sports, serves as an inspiring testament to the profound impact of discomfort in our lives.
Jason Geis, CEO at CloudWerx, expressed, "We are honored to have been part of the 2023 Global Goals Summit, and Betsy Reed's insights on the value of discomfort as a catalyst for change and innovation are invaluable. This event epitomizes a unique opportunity for diverse stakeholders to come together, fostering a shared vision of a sustainable and equitable future. We are thrilled to have contributed to this global dialogue."
The 2023 Global Goals Summit indeed emerged as a platform for forging connections, disseminating knowledge, and inspiring collective action. CloudWerx is deeply committed to engaging with the global community and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx, a distinguished Premier Google Partner, is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions. Committed to harnessing the power of technology for business transformation, CloudWerx empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve long-term success.
